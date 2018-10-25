More Culture:

October 25, 2018

Rittenhouse's Mac Mart uses social media in bid for spot in Reading Terminal Market

By Marielle Mondon
Beilers Bakery at Reading Terminal Market.

Beilers Bakery at Reading Terminal Market.

Mac Mart, the Rittenhouse mac n' cheese shop that started as a food truck five years ago, is counting on the power of social media to help land a spot in Reading Terminal Market.

Since its opening, the shop has amassed a generous following online, with more than 31,000 Instagram followers alone. Who can resist a good cheese-and-carb-focused food-porn feed?

Earlier this year Mac Mart opened its second brick-and-mortar location at the University of Delaware, but the family-owned company has long had its sights set on joining the expansive line up at Reading Terminal Market.

"Reading Terminal Market has always been a goal for our small Philadelphia-born and raised business. It was in 2013 that we first opened our food truck window with the hopes of one day expanding to RTM," Mac Mart owners wrote in an online petition that launched Wednesday evening. 

"Over the last six years, we have tried to become a merchant at the Market the old-fashioned way, via emails, applications and meetings. We have had no such luck."

Now Mac Mart is hoping that its "cheese chasers" can help make the goal a reality. Emphasizing its signature recipe that packs in no less than seven types of cheeses, and an allegiance to locally sourced ingredients, Mac Mart is hoping for 5,000 signatures from its online following that will join the cause.

Some of the newest vendors to join the Reading Terminal Market family include Amina's Traditional Syrian Foods, founded by Syrian refugee Amina Aliaco, Loco Lucho's Latino Kitchen, and all-vegan deli LUHV FOOD.

Marielle Mondon
Some taxes, fees additional.