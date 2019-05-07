Man arrested for driving BMW without tires on I-95 in Philly

May 07, 2019
A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he drove for about 10 minutes on I-95 in Philadelphia with no tires on his vehicle.
Pennsylvania State Police told 6ABC the BMW convertible traveled nearly five miles from around Tacony through Port Richmond on I-95 southbound on the rims of his wheels.
BREAKING: Driver in custody after car travels on I-95 for miles with no tires, ripping up the roadway. https://t.co/heyOPuTYxi— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) May 7, 2019
Drivers in the area told the news station that the car spewed a trail of concrete and debris.
The driver of the BMW was reportedly combative with authorities when he was eventually stopped, according to the New York Daily News.
Investigators took the suspect to a local hospital for evaluation and to determine whether he was driving under the influence.
The identity of the driver has not been released and the incident remains under investigation.