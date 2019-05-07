More News:

May 07, 2019

Man arrested for driving BMW without tires on I-95 in Philly

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Police lights arrests crime Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

.

A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he drove for about 10 minutes on I-95 in Philadelphia with no tires on his vehicle.

Pennsylvania State Police told 6ABC the BMW convertible traveled nearly five miles from around Tacony through Port Richmond on I-95 southbound on the rims of his wheels.

Drivers in the area told the news station that the car spewed a trail of concrete and debris.

RELATED: Wrong-way driver on I-95 kills one, injures another near Port Richmond

The driver of the BMW was reportedly combative with authorities when he was eventually stopped, according to the New York Daily News.

Investigators took the suspect to a local hospital for evaluation and to determine whether he was driving under the influence.

The identity of the driver has not been released and the incident remains under investigation.

