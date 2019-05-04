Wrong-way driver on I-95 kills one, injures another near Port Richmond

A driver going the wrong way on I-95 early Saturday morning killed one person and injured another.

The accident happened before 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. 6ABC is reporting the crash happened near Aramingo Avenue in Port Richmond. Fox 29 reports the crash happened near Bridge Street in Bridesburg.

A total of six vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Fox 29, after the driver collided head-on with another vehicle.

Responders on the scene captured this image from one of the vehicles involved in the crash:

The crash site was cleared by 6:23 a.m., according to PennDOT, and I-95 North was reopened after being shut down:

The person injured in the crash was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to 6ABC.

This is a developing story, and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.