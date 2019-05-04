More News:

May 04, 2019

Wrong-way driver on I-95 kills one, injures another near Port Richmond

The crash happened overnight near Aramingo Avenue

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Car Accidents Transportation
Carroll - Traffic on I-95 Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Northbound traffic travels on I-95.

A driver going the wrong way on I-95 early Saturday morning killed one person and injured another.

The accident happened before 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. 6ABC is reporting the crash happened near Aramingo Avenue in Port Richmond. Fox 29 reports the crash happened near Bridge Street in Bridesburg.

MORE: Man poses as Philly Water Department employee robs, assaults woman

A total of six vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Fox 29, after the driver collided head-on with another vehicle.

Responders on the scene captured this image from one of the vehicles involved in the crash:

The crash site was cleared by 6:23 a.m., according to PennDOT, and I-95 North was reopened after being shut down:

The person injured in the crash was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to 6ABC.

This is a developing story, and will be updated when more information becomes available.

