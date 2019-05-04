Wrong-way driver on I-95 kills one, injures another near Port Richmond

May 04, 2019
A driver going the wrong way on I-95 early Saturday morning killed one person and injured another.
The accident happened before 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. 6ABC is reporting the crash happened near Aramingo Avenue in Port Richmond. Fox 29 reports the crash happened near Bridge Street in Bridesburg.
A total of six vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Fox 29, after the driver collided head-on with another vehicle.
Responders on the scene captured this image from one of the vehicles involved in the crash:
One person dead after wrong way crash along I-95 overnight. Updates @6abc pic.twitter.com/f2bLVvu3kW— Gray Hall (@GrayHall6abc) May 4, 2019
The crash site was cleared by 6:23 a.m., according to PennDOT, and I-95 North was reopened after being shut down:
CLEARED: Crash on I-95 northbound between Exit: BRIDGE ST/HARBISON AVE and Exit 30 - Cottman Ave/Rhawn St.— 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) May 4, 2019
The person injured in the crash was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to 6ABC.
This is a developing story, and will be updated when more information becomes available.
