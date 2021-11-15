Here are the road closures and bus detours for this weekend's Philadelphia Marathon

The AACR Philadelphia Marathon, Dietz & Watson Half Marathon and Rothman Orthopaedics 8K races are back this weekend after being called off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The races will cause widespread road closures, parking restrictions and public transportation detours across the city.

The street closures will impact the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Kelly Drive and several roads in Center City. Local access will be restricted to residents and businesses.

Drivers should expect delays as they travel near the race routes. They are advised to use alternate routes.



Parking will be strictly enforced due to increased security around the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, where the races start and finish. "No Parking" signs will be posted in the area and along the race courses before the weekend.

Cultural institutions located along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will remain operational during their normal weekend hours. But visitors are strongly encouraged to use public transportation to access them.

Here is the complete breakdown of road closures, parking restrictions, SEPTA bus service detours and COVID-19 guidelines for the 2021 Philadelphia Marathon Race Weekend.

Friday

The inner lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed in both directions from 9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. The lanes will reopen for the afternoon rush hour. However, the inbound inner lanes from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will remain closed until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday

Street closures for the half marathon and 8K will last from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The area near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and 18th Street, as well as Logan Circle, will be closed to traffic until about 11:30 a.m.

All other roads, except Eakins Oval, should reopen by mid-afternoon Saturday. Many Center City streets could be operational earlier once they are cleared and serviced. Eakins Oval is expected to reopen to traffic by 5 p.m.

Vehicles parked along the race route will be relocated starting at 2 a.m. The full race course for the half marathon and 8K can be found on the event's website.

The following road closures will take effect on a rolling basis Saturday.

2 a.m.

•2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

•Spring Garden Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

•23rd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

•22nd Street, between Winter Street and Park Towne Place

•21st Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street

4 a.m.

•I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street

•I-76 eastbound off-ramp at Spring Garden Street

6 a.m.

•17th Street, between Arch and Vine streets

•18th Street, between Arch and Callowhill streets

•19th Street, between Arch and Callowhill streets

•20th Street, between Arch and Callowhill streets

•21st Street, between Arch and Spring Garden streets

•22nd Street, between Arch and Spring Garden streets

•Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 16th and 20th streets

•Market Street, between Sixth and 16th streets

•Chestnut Street, between Fifth and Eighth streets

•Sixth Street, between Market and Chestnut streets

•Fifth Street, between Chestnut and Race streets

•South Penn Square

•Juniper Street, between Chestnut and Market streets

•John F. Kennedy Boulevard, between 17th and Juniper streets

•15th Street, between Race and Chestnut streets

•16th Street, between Chestnut and Race streets

•Race Street, between 6th Street and Columbus Boulevard

•Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), between Vine Street and Washington Avenue

•Southbound off-ramp from I-95 at Washington Avenue

•Washington Avenue, between Front Street and Columbus Boulevard

•Front Street, between South Street and Washington Avenue

•South Street, between Seventh and Front streets

•Sixth Street, between Bainbridge and Locust streets

•Lombard Street, between 5th and Broad streets

•13th Street, between Bainbridge and Chestnut streets

•Walnut Street, between 12th and 34th streets

•33rd Street, between Walnut and Spring Garden streets

•34th Street, between Spring Garden Street and Girard Avenue

•Spring Garden Street, between 32nd and 34th streets

•Girard Avenue, between 33rd and 38th streets

•33rd Street, between Girard and Cecil B. Moore avenues

•Reservoir Drive, between 33rd Street and Diamond Drive

•Mt. Pleasant Drive

•Fountain Green Drive

•Kelly Drive

Sunday

Street closures for the marathon will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All roads, except for Eakins Oval and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, should reopen by mid-afternoon. Many streets in Center City could reopen earlier once they are cleared and serviced. Eakins Oval and the Parkway are expected to reopen by 5 p.m.

Parking regulations will take effect at 2 a.m. Any vehicles parked along the 26.2-mile route will be relocated at that time. A full map of the race course can be found on the event's website.

The following road closures will take effect in phases Sunday.

2 a.m.

•2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

•Spring Garden Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

•23rd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

•22nd Street, between Winter Street and Park Towne Place

•21st Street, between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

4 a.m.

•I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street

•I-76 eastbound off-ramp at Spring Garden Street

6 a.m.

•17th Street, between Arch and Vine streets

•18th Street, between Arch and Callowhill streets

•19th Street, between Arch and Callowhill streets

•20th Street, between Arch and Callowhill streets

•21st Street, between Arch and Spring Garden streets

•22nd Street, between Arch and Spring Garden streets

•Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 16th and 20th streets

•Arch Street, between Third and 16th streets

•Fourth Street, between Arch and Vine streets

•Race Street, between Sixth Street and Columbus Boulevard

•Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), between Vine Street and Washington Avenue

•Southbound off-ramp from I-95 at Washington Avenue

•Washington Avenue, between Front Street and Columbus Boulevard

•Front Street, between South Street and Washington Avenue

•South Street, between Seventh and Front streets

•Sixth Street, between Bainbridge and Market streets

•Chestnut Street, between Sixth and 10th streets

•Walnut Street, between Sixth and 34th streets<

•33rd Street, between Walnut and Chestnut streets

•Chestnut Street, between 33rd and 34th streets

•34th Street, between Chestnut Street and Girard Avenue

•Lansdowne Drive, between Girard Avenue and South Concourse Drive

•South Concourse Drive, between Lansdowne and West Memorial Hall drives

•East Memorial Hall Drive, between South Concourse Drive and Avenue of the Republic

•Avenue of the Republic, between East Memorial Hall Drive and Catholic Fountain

•Belmont Avenue, between Montgomery and Parkside avenues

•Between States and Lansdowne drives

•Between Lansdowne Drive and Girard Avenue

•Girard Avenue Bridge, between 33rd Street and Lansdowne Drive

•33rd Street, between Girard Avenue and Reservoir Drive

•Reservoir Drive, between 33rd Street and Edgley Drive

•Edgley Drive, between Reservoir and Fountain Green drives

•Fountain Green Drive, between Edgley and Kelly drives

•Kelly Drive

•The Falls Bridge

•Ridge Avenue, between Schoolhouse Lane and Manayunk Avenue

•Main Street, between Ridge Avenue and Conarroe Street

Public transportation

SEPTA bus detours will take effect starting at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday on the following routes:

•K, R, 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12, 16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 30, 31, 32, 33, 35, 38, 40, 42, 43, 47, 47M, 48, 57, 61, 64, 65, 124/125 and Trolley Route 15

Additionally, bus routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48 and 49 will operate on a temporary detour to allow for event setup on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and Eakins Oval.

Travelers should check SEPTA's website for further updates and changes to service.

Travelers are encouraged to use Regional Rail service to Suburban Station or 30th Street Station for access to the start and finish lines.

COVID-19 guidelines

All in-person runners must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate in any of the three races. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test is not acceptable for entry.

Vaccine documentation must be provided online or in-person before picking up race bibs and other materials. Proof can be submitted Friday and Saturday at the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. An original document, photocopy or digital image of a vaccine card are all acceptable.

Runners will not have to wear masks during the race. Masks are required for all staff, volunteers and spectators in areas near and inside the start and finish lines.