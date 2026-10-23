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October 23, 2026

Philadelphia Museum of Art to build new education center with $20 million gift

The donation from Julian and Lois Brodsky will fund the museum's first major capital project since Frank Gehry's renovation.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Museums
Philadelphia art museum education Provided image/Mark Stehle

With a $20 million gift, the Philadelphia Museum of Art is creating a new learning center that will expand its capacity to host school groups.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art will revamp its north wing into an educational center over the next several years, thanks to a $20 million donation from a Comcast co-founder.

Julian and Lois Brodsky gifted the sum, one of the largest in the museum's history. Named in their honor, the new space will tentatively feature a visitor orientation area, art studios, a multipurpose community hub and a family learning center. It will be designed by the local firm MGA Partners, with plans expected by next summer and construction to follow at a later date.

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The educational center is the first major capital project for the art museum since Frank Gehry's four-year interior expansion and renovation, which concluded in 2021. It is not, however, the Brodskys' first donation. The couple also contributed significantly to the museum's 125th anniversary drive and the 2009 Lenfest Challenge. A photography curator position and the former Constantin Brancusi gallery were renamed to reflect their philanthropy.

Julian Brodsky, one of the founders of Comcast, has sat on the museum's board of trustees since 1995 and is currently a trustee emeritus. Lois volunteered as a museum guide for over 30 years.

Museum officials said the Lois G. and Julian A. Brodsky Learning and Engagement Center will allow them to host "significantly" more students. The site currently welcomes about 36,000 each year, but has a "need for expanded capacity to host school groups," said Audrey Hudson, deputy director for leaning and engagement.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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