Philadelphia Orchestra to thank essential workers with free concert at the Mann Center

The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform "Hail to the Heroes: A Concert of Gratitude" at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, May 15, in front of a live audience.

The free, thank you concert for frontline responders, healthcare professionals and essential workers will mark the Orchestra's first performance in front of a live audience since March last year, due to COVID-19.

Frontline and essential workers, such as doctors, teachers, postal workers and grocery store workers in Philadelphia can get their free tickets online.

The Mann will be able to seat approximately 1,200 people for the concert, which will start at 7:30 p.m. There will be no lawn seating or picnics permitted.

The performance also will air on 6ABC at a later date for those who wish to watch from home. The exact time hasn't been shared, yet.

The full program for the event is available online. The evening's music selections includes the "Rocky" theme song.