More News:

December 03, 2021

Outdoor dining setups to remain permanent in some areas of Philly with mayors approval

The measure, which City Council unanimously passed Thursday, will take place in designated sections of the city

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Legislation
Outdoor dining bill Philadelphia Courtesy of/Dane Lamontia

Center City, Old City and Manayunk are among the areas in Philadelphia where licensed outdoor dining setups will become permanent fixtures.

The streeteries, sidewalk cafés and other outdoor dining spaces that emerged as popular alternatives for restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic will now become permanent fixtures in parts of Philadelphia.

City Council unanimously passed legislation Thursday that permanently allows licensed outdoor dining setups to continue operations in predetermined areas of Philly.

Among the designated sections of the city that will permit streeteries include Center City, Old City, West Philly, South Philly, Manayunk and Fishtown.

Outdoor dining spaces will be permitted to operate between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday, and between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Streets Department and the Department of Licenses & Inspections will be tasked with establishing rules regarding the design and placement of these outdoor dining establishments. L&I will be responsible for issuing year-long permits for these outdoor structures, while the Streets Department will make sure that all setups do not negatively impact traffic and public safety.

Streeteries and sidewalk cafés will need to meet the city's building code, fire code and be ramp accessible, as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. They also will have to follow a number of public safety regulations, including the establishment of barriers to protect diners and staying out of travel and bike lanes.

Restaurants that wish to renew their licenses beyond 2021 will be required to publicly post their applications for a sidewalk café or streetery in order to obtain a permit. This is intended to give residents, neighborhood organizations and councilmembers a chance to relay concerns to the Streets Department and L&I before any decision is made.

Enforcement of violations will be handled using a fine system, though establishments that repeatedly fail to correct issues may have their structures removed and licenses revoked. Setups that are found to be in poor condition, or that aren't being used for their intended purposes, will also be subject to removal by the city.

If a streetery is not located within one of the pre-approved areas, the restaurant will be required to receive approval from both the Streets Department and the district's councilmember through a special ordinance.

The measure now heads to Mayor Jim Kenney's desk. The mayor's office did not respond for comment when asked whether he would sign or veto the bill. Kenney has expressed support for a permanent version of the outdoor dining initiative, but with limitations on structures in the interest of public safety and accessibility.

The original bill was introduced by Councilmember Allan Domb in September as part of an effort to bolster the city's restaurant and food service industry as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Domb initially sought to make the outdoor dining spaces permanent citywide, but an amended version of the legislation narrowed the scope of the initiative to a select number of areas. The updated bill also allowed for local residents to have more of a say over expanded outdoor dining setups in their neighborhoods.

Emergency licenses for restaurants to set up outdoor dining establishments went into effect June 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic kept indoor operations shut down across the city. The permits for streeteries and sidewalk cafés were set to expire at the end of the year.

Hundreds of restaurants in Philadelphia have taken advantage of outdoor dining regulations during the public health crisis, including rotating street closures that have enabled business districts to take part in dedicated events.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Legislation Philadelphia Restaurants City Council Dining Allan Domb COVID-19 Business Eateries Bills Jim Kenney

Videos

Featured

Northern Liberties View 16

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philly
Purchased - Holiday Tree Inflation

Tips for holiday shopping amid inflation

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 13 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Jets
Eagles-Jets-Reagor_120321_usat

Sponsored

Tastykake recruiting Philadelphia residents for training program and production jobs
Limited - Tasty Baking Company

Government

Philly Commerce Department reeling from director's 'toxic' management style, staffers say
Michael Rashid Philly commerce department

Men's Health

The prevalence of low testosterone should motivate men to adopt healthier lifestyles
Weight Lifting

History

Nearly 250 years ago, a Philly nurse saved the Continental Army from a surprise British attack
Independence Hall Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market celebrates the holidays with weekly events during ‘A Time For Joy’
Reading Terminal Market

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved