October 03, 2019

Philadelphia Parking Authority accidentally sent porn to woman on Twitter DMs

Instead of just providing her parking ticket information, she got something she definitely did not ask for

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
@audreyotherway/Twitter

The Philadelphia Parking Authority tweeted a link to a pornographic video to a woman.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority sent a woman with a question about her parking ticket a link to a pornographic video.

Audrey Zee Whitesides told CBS3 she had directed messaged the PPA via Twitter on Tuesday because she misplaced her parking ticket, which she needed to pay the fine online. 

MORE NEWS: The Philadelphia Eagles' TikTok has all the behind-the-scenes locker room content you need

But Whitesides said in addition to receiving a direct message containing her ticket information from the PPA, a representative also sent her a link to porn.

“Thank you, but I will not be clicking on that Pornhub link. Hope that’s OK," she replied.

A few hours later, Whitesides said someone with the parking authority tweeted her a formal apology message.

"Earlier today you received an inappropriate message that was sent by a contracted vendor of the PPA," the PPA's message said. "We sincerely apologize for the inappropriate message. We have been assured by our vendor that steps have been taken to prevent it from happening again." 

There was no word whether the blunder got Whitesides out of paying the $26 ticket. 

