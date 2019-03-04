More Sports:

March 04, 2019

Former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie offers to lease Bryce Harper his Main Line mansion

Bryn Mawr property is listed for $2.6 million

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Bryce Harper and the Phillies are reportedly closing in on a mega deal.

Former Philadelphia 76ers GM Sam Hinkie would like to give Phillies newcomer Bryce Harper some optionality.

The architect of The Process, a tech investor whose last sports gig was with the Denver Broncos, reached out to Harper on Twitter to offer him a 13-year lease on his Bryn Mawr mansion.

The cul-de-sac property at 1346 Wooded Way is nothing short of stunning, as the photo gallery in the tweet makes immediately clear. 

Harper has maintained a residence outside Las Vegas, a $2.7 million mansion that matches up pretty well with the $2.6 million price tag for Hinkie's residence

This is where we remind you that Harper will be making $330 million over the next 13 years in Philadelphia. He can more or less do whatever he wants. 

There's good reason to believe Harper could opt to keep his primary home in Nevada, where there is no personal income tax, and get another place to live during the baseball season in Philadelphia. 

Hinkie's Main Line home includes five bedrooms and five full bathrooms across 8,453 square feet and a 0.64-acre property to go along with it. The master suite, alone, has its own fireplace. 

Compared to the Las Vegas home, Hinkie's property isn't quite as modern as Harper's tastes appear to be. 

It's only fitting that Hinkie held onto a Philly-area asset in preparation for a moment like this to come.

Michael Tanenbaum
