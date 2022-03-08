Officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Thomas Siderio in South Philly to be fired

The police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Thomas Siderio in South Philly last week will be dismissed, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced at a press conference on Tuesday.



She said the officer violated the department's use of force directives and will be let go following a 30-day suspension which will begin on Friday.

"It's tragic, the circumstances that even led our young people out there in the first place. And it's tragic that we had one of our own, again, go against everything who we say we are," Outlaw said, according to 6ABC.

The shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on the evening of March 1, when four plain-clothes officers assigned to the South Task Force were patrolling the neighborhood around the Barry Playground in an unmarked car.

One of those officers was Edsaul Mendoza, who the Inquirer has identified as the man who shot Siderio. The other officers involved were Kwaku Sarpong, Robert Cucinelli and Alexander Camacho. None had been on the force for more than six years and all have been placed on administrative leave.

The police have not publicly identified the officers due to threats directed at them, Outlaw said. So far, Mendoza has only been publicly referred to as "officer No. 1" by the department.

The group of officers saw Siderio and the 17-year-old friend he was with and tried to stop the duo, as the older boy was wanted for questioning in a separate firearm investigation.

Outlaw said the officers began approaching the boys and turned on their emergency lights. Then they heard gunfire and a bullet came through the rear passenger window of the vehicle.

Although it didn't hit anyone, an officer sitting in the back seat suffered injuries to his face and eyes due to the broken glass.

Investigators believe that Siderio fired this shot, Outlaw said.

Two officers exited the vehicle and discharged their firearms. One of them took cover while Mendoza continued chasing Siderio on foot. He fired two more shots and struck Siderio once in the upper back.

The 12-year-old was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died less than 10 minutes after being shot.

It's still unclear if Siderio was armed at the moment Mendoza shot him. Although a 9mm handgun with a laser sight was recovered at the scene, Connor Corcoran, a lawyer for Siderio's family, told NBC10 that the child was unarmed.

Outlaw declined to answer questions about this on Tuesday, and there's no body camera footage of the incident since plainclothes officers aren't equipped with the devices.

The mother of the 17-year-old who was with Siderio told NBC10 it's untrue that officers turned on their lights and that her son and Siderio didn't know they were being approached by officers. She doesn't want herself or her son to be publicly identified.

The department will continue its administrative inquiry while the District Attorney's Office is working on its criminal investigation.

"When it is appropriate for us to do so, we will disclose findings of our currently active investigation and decision on whether or not to pursue any criminal charges," the DA's office said in a statement to 6ABC.