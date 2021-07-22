More News:

July 22, 2021

Philly police officer facing charges for allegedly deleting video from man's phone during traffic stop

Brooks Holton
By Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia police officer Tyree Burnett has been charged with obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence and official oppression for allegedly deleting a video from a man's cellphone during a traffic stop in March.

A Philadelphia police officer who allegedly deleted video off of a man's cellphone during a traffic stop in March was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges, according to reports.

Tyree Burnett has been charged with obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence and official oppression, court documents showBurnett has been with the department for four years and was last assigned to the 35th District, 6ABC reports. 

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said she has suspended Burnett for 30 days and intends to dismiss the officer once the suspension ends, CBS3 reports.

Body camera footage obtained by CBS3 shows Burnett allegedly deleting a video off Jacob Giddings' cellphone after arresting Giddings at a gas station on East Champlost Avenue in Olney. The TV station was given the video by Giddings' attorney, Lennon Edwards with Mills & Edwards LLP.

Edwards told 6ABC that there was an active warrant out for Giddings' arrest related to an incident from November but said Giddings wasn't aware of that when Edwards stopped him. Giddings told Burnett that he was going to record their interaction, Edwards said.

"The moment that he says that, the officer begins to pull him out of the vehicle, you see his phone drop," Edwards told 6ABC.

Giddings was placed in police custody, and that's when Burnett was caught on his own body camera deleting the video off the Giddings' cellphone, Edwards said. It remains unclear if the video was actually deleted, according to 6ABC. 

Giddings reportedly filed a lawsuit against the Philadelphia Police Department in June. At the time, Outlaw told FOX 29 that Burnett had been on "restricted duty" since April and that internal investigators were looking into the incident.

Brooks Holton

Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff

brooks@phillyvoice.com

