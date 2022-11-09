More Events:

November 09, 2022

Philadelphia Rare Book Fair to feature dealers from across the country

Bibliophiles can check out rare books, autographs and ephemera at the historic Trinity Memorial Church on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10

The Philadelphia Rare Book Fair, which features more than 20 dealers from across the country, will be held at the historic Trinity Memorial Church from Thursday, Dec. 8 through Saturday, Dec. 10.

Avid readers and casual browsers alike will find something to satisfy their tastes during the Philadelphia Rare Book Fair.

The exhibition, which includes more than 20 dealers from across the country, will be open to the general public on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, at the historic Trinity Memorial Church in Center City. The fair is free to attend. 

Bibliophiles can check out rare books, autographs and ephemera. The selection will range from novels fit for seasoned collectors to gifts perfect for the easygoing holiday shopper.

The public can access the book fair from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. A specialist will be in attendance Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to appraise books brought in by the public.

A preview party will take place Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For a $50 ticket, book collectors gain first access to the exhibition. There will be festive music, canapés, wine and literary-themed cocktails. 

On Friday night, a dinner will be held at the Racquet Club of Philadelphia, offering literary enthusiasts the opportunity to meet the fair's exhibitors. The event features a talk by Kermit Roosevelt, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, who will discuss his recent book "The Nation that Never Was." Those planning to attend the dinner must RSVP by Dec. 1 and purchase a $125 ticket.

"In our fairs, we aim to create a more immersive experience, connecting book collectors and sellers, and building relationships," Eve Rachel Lemon, the Director of the Philadelphia Rare Book Fair, said in an emailed press release. "Our goal is to introduce a new generation to the world of book collecting. As a younger collector myself and a woman, I aim to make this fair a place for both older, more established dealers and younger, up-and-coming sellers to exhibit their wares."

Tickets for the various events at the Rare Book Fair are available online.

Philadelphia Rare Book Fair

Friday, Dec. 9, & Saturday, Dec. 10
Times vary | Free
Trinity Memorial Church
2212 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
