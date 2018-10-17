Philly officials to hold recycling bin giveaway on Saturday

Philadelphia residents looking to pick up a new recycling bin will have an opportunity to do so this Saturday during a giveaway event in Fox Chase.

City Councilman Brian O'Neill will hold a seasonal recycling bin giveaway this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at his Fox Chase office at 432 Rhawn St.

The giveaway is open to all city residents and officials from the Philadelphia Streets Department and RecycleBank will be on hand to assist.

All city residents are invited to register new or existing bins in the Streets Department's Recycle Rewards program. The offer allows individuals to earn points for deals and discounts at local businesses. After signing up, participants simply need to attach the provided sticker to their bins to earn points.

Residents can also pick up recycling bins at any time at designated Streets Department locations.