Road closures, SEPTA detours ramp up Tuesday ahead of presidential debate at National Constitution Center

Presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump take the debate stage Tuesday night at the National Constitution Center, but people attempting to travel in Old City – by vehicle, bike or foot – likely already have felt their presence in the city.

Early Tuesday, before the morning rush hour, a security perimeter was established by the U.S. Secret Service that covers the blocks surrounding Sixth and Arch streets. The perimeter around the National Constitution Center stretches from Market Street north to Race Street and west of Fourth Street to Seventh Street. The 700 block of Race Street is closed along with the roadways around Franklin Square.

MORE: Could widening the Blue Route's shoulders solve the highway's rush-hour traffic problems?

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic is permitted on Market Street and Fourth Street while the security restrictions are in effect, the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said. People who work within the perimeter are be required to enter the area through a checkpoint at Seventh and Arch streets.



The entrance to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 676 at Sixth Street closed early Tuesday morning. I-676 westbound is expected to say open. The eastbound lanes of the Ben Franklin Bridge from I-676 to New Jersey will close after rush hour Tuesday, but the westbound lanes on the bridge into Philly will stay open.

Provided image/Philadelphia OEM Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management provided this map showing all the road closers that will be in effect Tuesday to create a security perimeter around the National Constitution Center, at Sixth and Arch streets, where presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will be debating at 9 p.m.

Roads will remain closed until officials finish clearing the event area, most likely sometime Wednesday. Delays are expected on the streets surrounding the security perimeter.

The number of streets closed is subject to change, Philly OEM said, and more roads could be shut down for public safety reasons or as a result of demonstrations expected to take place Tuesday. Additionally, there will be rolling street closures for the arrivals of Harris and Trump.

The Harris-Trump presidential debate has result in SEPTA's buses being detoured and temporary changes on the Market-Frankford Line.

Because of the road closures, several bus routes that pass through Old City are rerouted from early Tuesday through Wednesday morning, SEPTA officials said Monday afternoon. Buses will not stop on Market Street between Fifth and Seventh streets because of fencing blocking the sidewalks.

The Market-Frankford Line will only stop on the east side of the Fifth Street Station. The west side is be closed. SEPTA said it has personnel at the station to assist riders.

The National Park Service confirmed that the Independence Visitors Center, which at 599 Market St. is within the security perimeter, is closed Tuesday. Christ Church Burial Ground, at 3340 N. Fifth St., is remaining open.

Philadelphia Police will have an increased presence during the debate. Pennsylvania State Police will also be present. OEM's Emergency Operations Center is activated Tuesday to streamline communications between agencies.

Families of students at Gen. George A McCall School were emailed a letter on Monday letting them know that students will b dismissed at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday. The school at 325 S. Seventh St. is about five blocks south of the National Constitution Center, and the letter from the School District of Philadelphia stated the move was to "ensure our students' safety and accommodate road closures, modifications to SEPTA services and anticipated crowd control measures."

Harris and Trump will take the stage for their debate at 9 p.m. Tuesday.