Philly schools will open late on Monday following Super Bowl LVII

The School District of Philadelphia will operate on a two-hour delay next Monday after the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs square off in Super Bowl LVII.

The move comes in anticipation of a late night for football fans relishing in the Eagles' championship run.

"We are excited to cheer on our Philadelphia Eagles as a community, and we hope that should you choose to watch the game, that you enjoy it safely and responsibly with friends and family," a letter sent out by district officials said. "To ensure the safety of students and staff traveling to school, all SDP schools and buildings will open with a two-hour delay. While we look forward to a great game and an Eagles victory, we also look forward to welcoming students back to classrooms the next day. Go Birds!"

Other Pennsylvania and New Jersey school districts have adopted a two-hour delay for the morning after the big game, including Jenkintown and Quakertown Community.

The Wissahickon School District announced plans to institute a two-hour delay last week.

"In order to enable all our students, of all ages, to more easily watch the entire game, and in order to give all our valued staff members across the entire Wissahickon school district operation a chance to do the same, there will be a two hour delayed opening for all schools," Jim Crisfield, the district's superintendent, wrote.

Gloucester City School District in New Jersey will also open schools later on Monday.

"It is a rare and special time for families to watch our local professional team compete in the Super Bowl," Superintendent Sean Gorman said in an email shared with NJ.com. "We feel that it's important to give students and staff the opportunity to enjoy the game with their families and still attend school and work the next day safely and well-rested."

There is currently no word on what Philly-area school districts will do if there is a Super Bowl victory parade.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on FOX this Sunday.

