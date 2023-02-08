More News:

February 08, 2023

Philly schools will open late on Monday following Super Bowl LVII

The two-hour delay is meant to 'ensure the safety of students and staff' traveling to class

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Delays
Post Super Bowl Two hour delay Philly Schools Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The School District of Philadelphia will open all schools and offices on a two-hour delay Monday, Feb. 13, following the Super Bowl.

The School District of Philadelphia will operate on a two-hour delay next Monday after the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs square off in Super Bowl LVII.

The move comes in anticipation of a late night for football fans relishing in the Eagles' championship run. 

"We are excited to cheer on our Philadelphia Eagles as a community, and we hope that should you choose to watch the game, that you enjoy it safely and responsibly with friends and family," a letter sent out by district officials said. "To ensure the safety of students and staff traveling to school, all SDP schools and buildings will open with a two-hour delay. While we look forward to a great game and an Eagles victory, we also look forward to welcoming students back to classrooms the next day. Go Birds!"

Other Pennsylvania and New Jersey school districts have adopted a two-hour delay for the morning after the big game, including Jenkintown and Quakertown Community.

The Wissahickon School District announced plans to institute a two-hour delay last week. 

"In order to enable all our students, of all ages, to more easily watch the entire game, and in order to give all our valued staff members across the entire Wissahickon school district operation a chance to do the same, there will be a two hour delayed opening for all schools," Jim Crisfield, the district's superintendent, wrote.

Gloucester City School District in New Jersey will also open schools later on Monday. 

"It is a rare and special time for families to watch our local professional team compete in the Super Bowl," Superintendent Sean Gorman said in an email shared with NJ.com. "We feel that it's important to give students and staff the opportunity to enjoy the game with their families and still attend school and work the next day safely and well-rested." 

There is currently no word on what Philly-area school districts will do if there is a Super Bowl victory parade. 

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on FOX this Sunday. 

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Delays Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl School District of Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
Purchased - Heart and Virus illustration

Recovery from long COVID can be complicated for people with heart conditions

Just In

Must Read

Education

Pennsylvania school funding formula is unconstitutional, judge rules in landmark case
Pennsylvania School Funding Case

Sponsored

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Mental Health

Years of exposure to air pollution can increase your risk of depression or anxiety, experts say
Air pollution and mental health

Eagles

A journey through all 35 of Nick Sirianni's 4th down 'go for it' calls in 2022
020723NickSirianni

Pets

Good Dog Bar's new Atlantic City location will crown top dogs through inaugural photo contest
good dog bar AC atlantic city location photo contest bulldog bella

Food & Drink

East Passyunk Restaurant Week will highlight 24 eateries on the avenue
East Passyunk Restaurant Week

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved