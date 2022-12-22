More News:

December 22, 2022

Philly schools will go virtual Friday due to winter forecast

All classes will take place online in anticipation of the bomb cyclone weather system headed to the region

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
winter remote learning.jpg Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia public school students and staff will stay home on Friday, Dec. 23, and classes will be conducted virtually as the region prepares for severe winter weather that will include a mix of rain and snow, high winds and frigid temperatures.

All School District of Philadelphia buildings will be closed Friday due to predicted rain, wind and freezing temperatures. Classes will be held virtually, officials announced.

Friday's after-school and extracurricular activities have been canceled, but the school district's five COVID-19 testing sites at Martin Luther King High School, South Philadelphia High School, Samuel Fels High School, Overbrook High School and Thomas Edison High School will remain open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"All students are expected to log in for a full day of instruction," the School District of Philadelphia said in a release. "(Staff) are expected to work from home."

Students should take their Chromebooks home tonight to participate in their classes on Friday, officials advised, returning them when their winter break ends on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

