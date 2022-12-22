Philly schools will go virtual Friday due to winter forecast

All School District of Philadelphia buildings will be closed Friday due to predicted rain, wind and freezing temperatures. Classes will be held virtually, officials announced.

Friday's after-school and extracurricular activities have been canceled, but the school district's five COVID-19 testing sites at Martin Luther King High School, South Philadelphia High School, Samuel Fels High School, Overbrook High School and Thomas Edison High School will remain open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"All students are expected to log in for a full day of instruction," the School District of Philadelphia said in a release. "(Staff) are expected to work from home."

Students should take their Chromebooks home tonight to participate in their classes on Friday, officials advised, returning them when their winter break ends on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.