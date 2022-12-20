Bomb cyclone expected to bring winter storms, coldest Christmas in over 30 years

Philadelphia probably won't get a white Christmas, but it will be getting a cold one.

Meteorologists are warning of frigid temperatures in most of the country this weekend as revelers prepare for one of the chilliest holiday weekends in recent memory. Airlines have already issued numerous waivers to allow passengers to rebook flights scheduled for this week, since snow storms are expected in western and central parts of the U.S.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service forecast "dangerously cold temperatures" over the next couple days, as the so-called bomb cyclone blasts arctic air, freezing rain and snow across the country. Heavy snowfall is expected to start in the Rockies and Pacific Northwest by mid-week, moving to the Midwest by Thursday — including Chicago, whose O'Hare International Airport is a major hub for holiday travelers. "Bitter" wind chills will also blow through the area this week, while freezing rain will hit the East Coast.

"Our current forecast high temperatures for Philadelphia on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are in the 20s," NWS Mount Holly tweeted on Dec. 20. "The last time that happened was 1989, making this Christmas Eve/Christmas Day potentially the coldest in over 30 years."

While there are currently no weather watches or warnings for Pennsylvania, the NWS is advising people to prepare for strong winds and potential power outages. In northern New Jersey, a coastal flood watch is in effect through Friday, Dec. 23, for portions of Essex, Union, Hudson, Monmouth, and Middlesex counties.

What does this mean for the over 110 million Americans expected to travel this week? As reported by CNN, major airlines including United, American, Southwest, JetBlue and Delta have issued winter waivers allowing travelers who purchased tickets for this week to rebook without change fees. Alaska Airlines has also announced waivers for Seattle flights, while Spirit has issued waivers for flights to a handful of Midwestern cities between Dec. 21 and Dec. 23.

PennDOT may issue speed restrictions, as it did last week amid winter storm forecasts. Drivers can access weather alerts and road conditions through 511PA's website, Twitter or smartphone app.

Temperatures in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening are hovering around the low 40s, with highs in the low 50s forecast for Thursday and Friday, but don't get comfortable — those numbers will nosedive by Saturday and Sunday, with predicted highs of 25.

Here's the complete NWS forecast through Monday:

• WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, high near 41. Overnight, increasing clouds with a low around 28.

• THURSDAY: Rain, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 51. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Overnight, rain and low temperature around 51. Breezy, with an easterly wind 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Between 1 and 2 inches or rain possible over night.

• FRIDAY: Rain before 2 p.m., then the possibility of rain mixed with snow. Also potential for some thunder. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Between 1/2- and 3/4-inch of rain possible. Overnight, a chance of snow before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

• SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High temperature near 25 degrees. Overnight, mostly clear with a low around 14.

• SUNDAY: Sunny and cold. High near 25. Overnight, mostly clear with a low around 16.

• MONDAY: Sunny, high near 30. Overnight, partly cloudy. Low temperature around 20.