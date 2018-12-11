More Sports:

December 11, 2018

Teen phenom nails guitar rendition of 'Here Come the Sixers'

By Michael Tanenbaum
Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons dunks against the Miami Heat during the second quarter of Game 5.

Brandon "Taz" Niederaur is 15 years old, and he's already touring the United States as an entertainer.

The New York City-based guitarist is a huge Philadelphia 76ers fan and is scheduled to perform the national anthem at Friday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

As a precursor to his appearance at the Wells Fargo Center, Niederaur posted a clip of him performing "Here Come the Sixers," the team's infectious 1975 theme song that's been resurrected as a fan favorite in Philadelphia.

The disco-style track emerged from humble origins, as examined by The New York Times back in January. The Sixers were looking to add some energy to The Spectrum in 1975 and turned to Randy Childress, then a student and part-time employee working odd jobs for the team.

Childress and a few friends from a rock band sat down and pieced together the uplifting tune on a four-track player. Its catchy, simple lyrics were inspired by an episode of "Sesame Street," Childress said.

With the Sixers now firmly on the plus-side of the win column, fans are getting to hear the song a lot more frequently than during the early days of The Process era.

Neideraur is also scheduled to perform at The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia on Saturday, Dec. 15. Tickets are available here.

Michael Tanenbaum
