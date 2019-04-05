Everyone thought Stephen A. Smith ran onto the court during Sixers-Bucks scrap

The Sixers couldn't quite pull out the win Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, but there was plenty of entertainment on the court in Philadelphia.

On any other night, Bryce Harper ringing the ceremonial bell would have been noteworthy enough for Philly fans. The Wells Fargo Center was packed with local stars.

In Joel Embiid's return to the lineup, things got chippy pretty quickly. After jockeying for rebound position in a horrible mismatch, Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe shoved and then pegged Embiid with the basketball. That earned him an ejection.

In the brief moments when both teams formed a scrum, out of nowhere appeared what looked to be ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, the $10 million man and turkey vulture enemy who formerly covered the Sixers in Philadelphia. Fans pointed out the absurdity of Smith getting involved in the altercation.













Some things are too good to be true. No, this was not Stephen A. Smith. It was a member of the Sixers security staff who happens to kind of look like him. The eyes see what they want to see sometimes.



We live in a world where no one would have doubted it if Stephen A. Smith charged an NBA court to mediate a fight. Pretty cool.



Smith has yet to comment on this case of mistaken identity, and if for some reason he doesn't do so, well, that will be the first time that's ever happened.