Everyone thought Stephen A. Smith ran onto the court during Sixers-Bucks scrap

April 05, 2019
The Sixers couldn't quite pull out the win Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, but there was plenty of entertainment on the court in Philadelphia.
On any other night, Bryce Harper ringing the ceremonial bell would have been noteworthy enough for Philly fans. The Wells Fargo Center was packed with local stars.
To sum up attendance for Sixers-Bucks at WFC, in addition to sell out crowd:— Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) April 5, 2019
Bryce Harper
Rhys Hoskins
Carson Wentz
Alshon Jeffery
Allen Iverson
Meek Mill
In Joel Embiid's return to the lineup, things got chippy pretty quickly. After jockeying for rebound position in a horrible mismatch, Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe shoved and then pegged Embiid with the basketball. That earned him an ejection.
Eric Bledsoe ejected for shoving Joel Embiid and throwing 🏀 at him pic.twitter.com/esTfS4ZKTW— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 5, 2019
In the brief moments when both teams formed a scrum, out of nowhere appeared what looked to be ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, the $10 million man and turkey vulture enemy who formerly covered the Sixers in Philadelphia. Fans pointed out the absurdity of Smith getting involved in the altercation.
Hey hold up! What the hell is Stephen A. Smith doing trying to break up fights at the Bucks vs Sixers game?! Is that even him?!🧐— George Jarjour (@gjarjour) April 5, 2019
pic.twitter.com/1cJlAV0HIG
stephen a smith rushing the court to stop a fight @ the bucks/sixers game. just got mad paid by ESPN and doesn’t know how to act😂😂— doug judy jr.™ (@MattydeLaGhetto) April 5, 2019
Did Stephen A. Smith really go on the court or was it an assistant who just looked like him lol.#Sixers— Donnie (@dbt8819) April 5, 2019
its on...@stephenasmith @JoelEmbiid @sixers @PatandBroad pic.twitter.com/1mNtusfWc0— smoke (@SMOKEinArt) April 5, 2019
Some things are too good to be true. No, this was not Stephen A. Smith. It was a member of the Sixers security staff who happens to kind of look like him. The eyes see what they want to see sometimes.
Sixers security guy. Sits at the end of the bench.— Marc Eisman (@marceisman) April 5, 2019
We live in a world where no one would have doubted it if Stephen A. Smith charged an NBA court to mediate a fight. Pretty cool.
Smith has yet to comment on this case of mistaken identity, and if for some reason he doesn't do so, well, that will be the first time that's ever happened.