Turkey vulture crashes through Stephen A. Smith's ESPN office window

March 26, 2019
In the world of bad omens, giant scavenging birds breaking through your window is probably pretty high up there on the "watch your back" scale.
That's literally what happened at the ESPN office in Bristol, Connecticut, on Tuesday morning.
A turkey vulture crashed through the window of "First Take" co-host Stephen A. Smith, who was not present for the incident.
The first to share the news was Trey Wingo, followed by Adam Schefter with a visual.
So a turkey vulture has crashed through a window into the office of one @stephenasmith here on campus...and is currently sitting in there staring out the window contemplating his fate. This is actually happening right now— trey wingo (@wingoz) March 26, 2019
Breaking: A turkey vulture has crashed through the window of @stephenasmith’s office at ESPN. pic.twitter.com/VWi2VPwuES— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2019
Smith always finds away to interpret things involving himself in a positive light. It was obviously a depressed turkey vulture.
Damn! Even a Turkey is that depressed from seeing that I’m gone from Bristol. Hoping it doesn’t harm itself 🙏 https://t.co/Bq765a7xZv— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 26, 2019
Hey @AdamSchefter, what can I say. I’m missed :-) https://t.co/iCmQ0eKBSr— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 26, 2019
Crews were called to the office to attempt a rescue operation for the turkey vulture. It appears those efforts were successful.
Developing...Turkey Vulture Update: Security and maintenance are still patching up the window to @stephenasmith’s office. Turkey vulture still inside. It does not want to leave. Might be insisting on a word or two with Stephen A. pic.twitter.com/pxt7AdBI00— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2019
MAJOR UPDATE: THE BIRD IS ALIVE AND FREE PLEASE CREDIT ME. pic.twitter.com/YeBXKviS3c— Jerry (@jermail) March 26, 2019
Maybe next time, the turkey vulture can time its break-in with Smith's presence at the office. That would have been one of the most entertaining encounters of Smith's long, loud career.