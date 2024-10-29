Philadelphia Street Food Festival will serve up $5-or-less bites at Xfinity Live! on Nov. 9

Sample skewers, funnel cake fries and more — all for $5 or less — when the Philadelphia Street Food Festival returns to the Stadium District next month.

Held at Xfinity Live! on Saturday, Nov. 9, the event will feature more than 30 food trucks and restaurants, plus beer, hard seltzer and mixed drinks.

On top of the $5-or-less bites, the festival also includes a giant cheese fry bar, breakdancing expo, live music, stein-holding competition, axe throwing, vendor market for non-food shopping and more. There will also be a kid-friendly zone with face painters, bounce house and watch party for anyone that wants to catch the Flyers' game that day.

Tickets start at $7.99 for presale and go up to $14.99 for regular pricing, and $49.99 to $59.99 for VIP. Kids under 10 are free with a paying adult.

Food vendors will only accept vouchers, which will be sold for cash-only at stations across the festival. While cards will not be accepted, ATMs will be present on-site.

General admission offers entry to the festival and a free drink. VIP includes early entry, food, axe-throwing vouchers, a 25% discount on merchandise and access to a chocolate fountain.

Saturday, Nov. 9 | 2-8 p.m.

Xfinity Live!, 1100 Pattison Ave.

Tickets start at $7.99 for general admission presale