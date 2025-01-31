On Stage in February: 'A Raisin in the Sun,' 'Much Ado About Nothing' and a Mae West refresh

From Shakespearean classics to an experimental show that explores Black grief, shame and joy through poetry, Philadelphia theaters offer a wide range of performances in February.

If you can't get enough of "Wicked" after it hit theaters in late November, Bucks County Playhouse has a one-night-only performance of "Good Witch Bad Witch," starring two former Broadway actresses. Plus, if you missed them last month, the Arden Theatre and People's Light extended performances of "The Holy Grail of Memphis" and "Tommy and Me," respectfully, for a few extra days.

New this month, theaters have odes to historical events, like Bristol Riverside Theatre's "Fires in the Mirror," Curio Theatre's "Shirley Chisholm: Unbossed & Unbowed" and "Come From Away" at the Academy of Music. Others are remixing classics such as "A Raisin in the Sun" and "Much Ado About Nothing."

Here are 10 performances you won't want to miss this month:

Jan. 31-Feb. 9 | EgoPo Classic Theatre | 20 N. American St.

Originally written by Hollywood star Mae West, the play centers on a gay socialite who's the son of New York City's leading conversion therapist. In this refreshed version of the show, director Rebecca Wright and playwrights Thomas Choinacky and AZ Espinoza add new scenes where actors "interrupt" the performance to celebrate or challenge the depictions of the queer experience. Tickets start at $38.

Feb. 4-9 | Ensemble Arts | 240 S. Broad St.

Irene Sankoff and David Hein's musical is based on the true story the 7,000 people whose planes were diverted to Newfoundland, Canada, when U.S. airspace closed in the days following the 9/11 attacks. The characters sing of their attempts to contact family, the generosity of the townsfolk who aided them and a brief romance. Tickets start at $21.

Feb. 4-23 | Bristol Riverside Theatre | Bristol, Bucks County

This play reflects on the 1991 riots in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, using interviews and quotes from people who were there. A car driven by a Hasidic Jewish man struck two Black children, killing one and seriously injuring the other and sparking days of unrest that were fueled by rumors and conflicting views on the details of the crash. Tickets start at $57.

Feb. 8 | Curio Theatre Co. | 4740 Baltimore Ave.

This one-woman show tells the story of Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress and to run for president of the United States. Chisholm was born in Brooklyn to two Caribbean immigrants and the performance shows her separation from her parents as a child during the Great Depression, then it moves through the height of the Civil Rights movement and her life as a politician. Tickets are pay-what-you-can, with a suggested donation of $30.

Feb. 11-March 2 | The Wilma Theater | 265 S. Broad St.

Main character Demi, who's half mortal, half Greek god, can control the weather with his emotions, like flooding the river with his tears. He's also an extraordinary basketball player. Throughout the course of the show, his talents take him from his Nigerian village to the NBA and finally to Mount Olympus, where he confronts angry Greek gods jealous of his popularity. Tickets start at $35.

Feb. 11-March 9 | Walnut Street Theatre | 825 Walnut St.

In this absurdist drama, a husband, wife and their two children separately plan to each bring a guest for a romantic weekend away at their country house. Chaos ensues as the characters endure secret meetings, flirtations and family drama. Tickets start at $25.

Feb. 14-16 | Painted Bride | 1400 N. American St.

Philadelphia artist David Gaines premieres his experimental show on Black grief, shame and joy. The performance uses immersive sound, film projections and poetry to depict his experience, highlighting inner child healing. Tickets are pay-what-you-can, with a suggested donation of $30.

Feb. 13-March 16 | Lantern Theater Co. | 923 Ludlow St.

This time last year, the Glen Powell/Sydney Sweeney rom-com "Anyone But You" was drawing a lot of buzz. Next month, Lantern Theater Company has performances of the famous Shakespeare comedy that the movie was loosely based on. The play follows the characters of Beatrice and Benedick in a story of wit, misdirection and love. Tickets start at $30.

Feb. 19-March 30 | People's Light | 39 Conestoga Rd.

In 1950s Chicago, three generations share an apartment on the city's South Side. When they receive a life insurance policy check that could significantly change their circumstances, the family disputes how best to spend the money. Tickets start at $30.

Feb. 21-March 9 | Philadelphia Theatre Co. | 215 S. Broad St.

Based on stories from doctors, hospital staff and patients, "Night Side Songs" is a musical retelling of Philadelphia's eds and meds community. The show tours at local hospitals, community centers and religious spaces before a two-week run at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre. Tickets start at $40.