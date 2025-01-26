More Events:

January 26, 2025

Philadelphia Film Society to roll out the red carpet for Oscars party, screening

Guests can enjoy food, drinks and raffle prizes while watching the March 2 awards show on the 'largest screen in Center City.'

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Oscars
philadelphia film society oscars party David Baratz/USA TODAY; USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Philadelphia Film Society is hosting its 12th annual Oscars party and screening on Sunday, March 2.

Philadelphia Film Society is offering the celebrity treatment to guests during a night of glitz and glamour at its 12th annual Oscars party and screening on Sunday, March 2.

The festivities, which will be held in the Film Society Center at 1412 Chestnut Street, will consist of red carpet entrances, champagne toasts, specialty cocktails, snacks, raffle prizes and a live broadcast of the Academy Awards on the "largest screen in Center City."

MORE: Colman Domingo nabs second Oscar nod; 'Brutalist,' a postwar film set in Doylestown, earns 10 nominations

Tickets are available for early bird discounts through Friday, Jan. 31, with general admission for $90 and VIP — which includes early entry for a private reception, plus a VIP lounge, buffet and open bar — for $180. After Jan. 31, the prices will bump up to $100 for general admission and $200 for VIP tickets. Discounted prices are available for PFS members. 

While guests snap selfies and pose for "paparazzi" pics in their star-worthy formalwear, they'll have some Oscar-nominated actors and films with local ties to root for on the big screen. West Philly native Colman Domingo was nominated for best actor for his role in "Sing Sing." The film also received two other nominations, for music (original song) and writing (adapted screenplay). "The Brutalist," a period piece set in postwar Doylestown, received 10 nominations. "A Complete Unknown," the Bob Dylan biopic filmed partly in Cape May, earned eight nominations.

The Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, will air March 2 at 7 p.m. on ABC and Hulu.

12th Annual Oscars Party

Sunday, March 2
6:30 p.m. | General admission starts at $90
Film Society Center 
1412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Oscars Philadelphia Fundraisers Philadelphia Film Society Entertainment Award Shows Colman Domingo Movies Awards Season Academy Awards

Videos

Featured

Sonny's cocktail joint reopening

Live! Restaurant Week 2025
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Hagley

Experience history, nature, and art with exclusive access to 12 iconic attractions

Just In

Must Read

Government

At Philly's 'Trump preparedness' hearing, immigration advocates push for greater protections

Trump sanctuary cities

Sponsored

Why digital asset management matters more than ever

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Movies

Colman Domingo, film 'Brutalist' get Oscar nods

Colman Domingo Oscars

Illness

Philly's first bird flu case is a sick goose, but threat to humans is low, officials say

Bird Flu Philly

Weekend

Lunar New Year, 'DWTS' Live and a tattoo festival: Your weekend guide to things to do

Weekend guide

Eagles

The best photos from the Eagles' Snow Bowl II playoff win

11925_EaglesRams_snow-game-1150.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved