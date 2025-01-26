Philadelphia Film Society to roll out the red carpet for Oscars party, screening

Philadelphia Film Society is offering the celebrity treatment to guests during a night of glitz and glamour at its 12th annual Oscars party and screening on Sunday, March 2.

The festivities, which will be held in the Film Society Center at 1412 Chestnut Street, will consist of red carpet entrances, champagne toasts, specialty cocktails, snacks, raffle prizes and a live broadcast of the Academy Awards on the "largest screen in Center City."

MORE: Colman Domingo nabs second Oscar nod; 'Brutalist,' a postwar film set in Doylestown, earns 10 nominations



Tickets are available for early bird discounts through Friday, Jan. 31, with general admission for $90 and VIP — which includes early entry for a private reception, plus a VIP lounge, buffet and open bar — for $180. After Jan. 31, the prices will bump up to $100 for general admission and $200 for VIP tickets. Discounted prices are available for PFS members.

While guests snap selfies and pose for "paparazzi" pics in their star-worthy formalwear, they'll have some Oscar-nominated actors and films with local ties to root for on the big screen. West Philly native Colman Domingo was nominated for best actor for his role in "Sing Sing." The film also received two other nominations, for music (original song) and writing (adapted screenplay). "The Brutalist," a period piece set in postwar Doylestown, received 10 nominations. "A Complete Unknown," the Bob Dylan biopic filmed partly in Cape May, earned eight nominations.

The Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, will air March 2 at 7 p.m. on ABC and Hulu.

Sunday, March 2



6:30 p.m. | General admission starts at $90



Film Society Center



1412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia