More Events:

December 30, 2024

On Stage in January: A Michael Jackson musical, 'Driving Miss Daisy' and an ode to a former Eagles receiver

Plus, a tribute to pop icon Cher and shows unpacking immigration and life after an HIV diagnoses.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Theater
MJ the Musical Philadelphia Courtesy of Ensemble Arts/Matthew Murphy

'MJ the Musical' will be performed at the Academy of Music from Jan. 8-19.

As the holiday decorations head back to the basement and the hunt is on for indoor activities to stave off the cold, theater steps into the spotlight in January. 

The extensive lineup includes musicals about pop stars Michael Jackson and Cher, a show on former Eagles wide receiver Tommy McDonald, and a classic in the Walnut Street Theatre's "Driving Miss Daisy." Also, the Arden Theatre premieres a play about a man who finds something unexpected when he cleans out his cupboards, and Old Academy Players has a comedy on marriage and divorce. 

MORE: Sample over 50 brews at Ardmore Music Hall's island-themed Winter Beer Fest

Here are 10 performances in and around Philly next month:

Tommy and Me

Jan. 7-26 | People's Light | Malvern, Chester County

In this autobiographical show, Philadelphia sports writer and commentator Ray Didinger shares his lifelong connection to his childhood hero, former Eagles wide receiver Tommy McDonald. Audiences follow their joint journey to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and explore the bond between celebrities and their fans. Ticket start at $64. 

MJ the Musical

Jan. 8-19 | Academy of Music | 240 S. Broad St.

Following last month's Neil Diamond tribute, "MJ the Musical" dives into the life of Michael Jackson — from his childhood in Jackson 5 up to the Dangerous World Tour. Tickets start at $39.

Boleros for the Disenchanted

Jan. 10-25 | Players Club of Swarthmore | Swarthmore, Delaware County 

The stage version of José Rivera's novel follows a young couple, Flora and Eusebio, who move from Puerto Rico to America. Its second act meets up with them again 39 years later, exploring love, cultural identity and the winds of change. Tickets start at $15. 

Angels in America: Millennium Approaches

Jan. 10-26 | Ritz Theatre Co. | Haddon Township, New Jersey

The show is an examination of the 1980s through the eyes of a gay man and his boyfriend — who leaves him when he contracts the HIV virus; a Mormon law clerk and his wife who's addicted to pills; the lawyer who prosecuted Ethel Rosenberg; a drag queen working as a nurse; and others. The play won multiple Tonys and was made into an HBO series in the early 2000s. Tickets start at $35. 

The Exes

Jan. 10-27 | Old Academy Players | 3540 Indian Queen Lane 

On his daughter's wedding day, a billionaire gets an uninvited guest in the form of his ex-wife — who is also the ex-wife of his best friend. All hell breaks loose as the day unfolds in this comedy set in a tale of love, loss, marriage and divorce. Tickets start at $25. 

Driving Miss Daisy

Jan. 15-Feb. 2 | Walnut Street Theatre | 825 Walnut St. 

When 72-year-old Jewish widow Miss Daisy is no longer allowed to drive, she hires a Black chauffeur named Hoke who ends up escorting her around for the next 20 years. This show, which won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize, unpacks race in America, friendship and societal classes. Tickets start at $25. 

In the Continuum

Jan. 16-18 | Plays and Players Theatre 1714 Delancey St. 

Over the course of one weekend, two women — one in Los Angeles and the other in Zimbabwe — learn that they've contracted HIV from the men in their lives. In their parallel journeys, both come to terms with the news and learn about themselves. Tickets start at $10. 

Holy Grail of Memphis

Jan. 16-Feb. 23 | Arden Theatre Company | 40 N. 2nd St. 

Philadelphia playwright Michael Hollinger's new comedy follows Newton Stover III, who finds the recordings of a legendary blues musician in his grandfather's studio. As he attempts to rebuild his legacy, he runs up against money issues and an unexpected stranger. Tickets start at $32. 

The Cher Show

Jan. 31-Feb. 1 | The Playhouse | Wilmington, Delaware

Three women take on the eras of Cher, from a young aspiring singer to a glamorous pop star to a later-in-life icon. All three interact with each other, crooning the story of her life through her hit songs. Tickets start at $59. 

Quixotic Professor Qiu

Jan. 31-Feb. 23 | InterAct Theatre Co. 302 S. Hicks St.

A math teacher is targeted by the FBI in this show that's inspired by a real-life group of Chinese American scientists who were accused of espionage. As the teacher carries on a relationship with a childhood friend in China, he's forced to choose between the country where he was born and the one he's made home. Tickets start at $38. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Theater Philadelphia Michael Jackson Tommy McDonald Cher Stage Ensemble Arts Philly

Videos

Featured

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health
Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 2

The Temple Healthy Chest Initiative offers lifesaving screenings

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Model Dayle Haddon found dead from suspected CO leak in Bucks County

Dayle Haddon death

Sponsored

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

History

Earliest Mummers costumes were hand-stitched, heavy and hazardous

Mummers Museum

Adult Health

Why does red wine cause headaches? Research points to a compound found in the grapes' skin

Red Wine Headaches

Family-Friendly

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' video game tour to stop by Adventure Aquarium next month

adventure aquarium animal crossing

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved