On Stage in January: A Michael Jackson musical, 'Driving Miss Daisy' and an ode to a former Eagles receiver

As the holiday decorations head back to the basement and the hunt is on for indoor activities to stave off the cold, theater steps into the spotlight in January.

The extensive lineup includes musicals about pop stars Michael Jackson and Cher, a show on former Eagles wide receiver Tommy McDonald, and a classic in the Walnut Street Theatre's "Driving Miss Daisy." Also, the Arden Theatre premieres a play about a man who finds something unexpected when he cleans out his cupboards, and Old Academy Players has a comedy on marriage and divorce.

Here are 10 performances in and around Philly next month:

Jan. 7-26 | People's Light | Malvern, Chester County

In this autobiographical show, Philadelphia sports writer and commentator Ray Didinger shares his lifelong connection to his childhood hero, former Eagles wide receiver Tommy McDonald. Audiences follow their joint journey to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and explore the bond between celebrities and their fans. Ticket start at $64.

Jan. 8-19 | Academy of Music | 240 S. Broad St.

Following last month's Neil Diamond tribute, "MJ the Musical" dives into the life of Michael Jackson — from his childhood in Jackson 5 up to the Dangerous World Tour. Tickets start at $39.

Jan. 10-25 | Players Club of Swarthmore | Swarthmore, Delaware County

The stage version of José Rivera's novel follows a young couple, Flora and Eusebio, who move from Puerto Rico to America. Its second act meets up with them again 39 years later, exploring love, cultural identity and the winds of change. Tickets start at $15.

Jan. 10-26 | Ritz Theatre Co. | Haddon Township, New Jersey

The show is an examination of the 1980s through the eyes of a gay man and his boyfriend — who leaves him when he contracts the HIV virus; a Mormon law clerk and his wife who's addicted to pills; the lawyer who prosecuted Ethel Rosenberg; a drag queen working as a nurse; and others. The play won multiple Tonys and was made into an HBO series in the early 2000s. Tickets start at $35.

Jan. 10-27 | Old Academy Players | 3540 Indian Queen Lane

On his daughter's wedding day, a billionaire gets an uninvited guest in the form of his ex-wife — who is also the ex-wife of his best friend. All hell breaks loose as the day unfolds in this comedy set in a tale of love, loss, marriage and divorce. Tickets start at $25.

Jan. 15-Feb. 2 | Walnut Street Theatre | 825 Walnut St.

When 72-year-old Jewish widow Miss Daisy is no longer allowed to drive, she hires a Black chauffeur named Hoke who ends up escorting her around for the next 20 years. This show, which won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize, unpacks race in America, friendship and societal classes. Tickets start at $25.

Jan. 16-18 | Plays and Players Theatre | 1714 Delancey St.

Over the course of one weekend, two women — one in Los Angeles and the other in Zimbabwe — learn that they've contracted HIV from the men in their lives. In their parallel journeys, both come to terms with the news and learn about themselves. Tickets start at $10.

Jan. 16-Feb. 23 | Arden Theatre Company | 40 N. 2nd St.

Philadelphia playwright Michael Hollinger's new comedy follows Newton Stover III, who finds the recordings of a legendary blues musician in his grandfather's studio. As he attempts to rebuild his legacy, he runs up against money issues and an unexpected stranger. Tickets start at $32.

Jan. 31-Feb. 1 | The Playhouse | Wilmington, Delaware

Three women take on the eras of Cher, from a young aspiring singer to a glamorous pop star to a later-in-life icon. All three interact with each other, crooning the story of her life through her hit songs. Tickets start at $59.

Jan. 31-Feb. 23 | InterAct Theatre Co. | 302 S. Hicks St.

A math teacher is targeted by the FBI in this show that's inspired by a real-life group of Chinese American scientists who were accused of espionage. As the teacher carries on a relationship with a childhood friend in China, he's forced to choose between the country where he was born and the one he's made home. Tickets start at $38.