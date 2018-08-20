Philadelphia is one of the 'top mosquito cities' in U.S.

Summer is winding down but mosquito season persists, with Philadelphia residents poised for more bites than most in other American cities.

A new report from pest control company Terminix ranks Philadelphia as the seventh biggest "mosquito city," outranking most southern cities including Memphis, Orlando, and Nashville, among others.

Terminix came to these rankings after compiling 2017 data from more than 300 of its branches across the country to determine where residents made the most of mosquito-related service calls. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas received the top slot.

New York and Washington, D.C., ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Though mosquito bites are most commonly associated with red bumps and an unreal itchiness, Terminix warns of the diseases associated with these insect bites, including the Zika, the West Nile virus, and malaria.

The World Health Organization even has declared mosquitoes the world's most deadly animal.

Last month, the first case of the West Nile virus in Pennsylvania was reported by an Allegheny County resident.

How can you avoid bites? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants, and keeping mosquitoes outside by using window and door screens.

Here's Terminix's complete list of the top 25 mosquito cities:

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX

New York, NY

Washington, DC

Houston, TX

Los Angeles, CA

Atlanta, GA

Philadelphia, PA

Memphis, TN

Chicago, IL

Baltimore, MD

Miami, FL

San Antonio, TX

Orlando, FL

Nashville, TN

Tampa, FL

San Francisco, CA

Boston, MA

Little Rock, AR

Mobile, AL

Austin, TX

Oklahoma City, OK

Detroit, MI

Jacksonville, FL

Indianapolis, IN

Phoenix, AZ



Check out the full Terminix report, and more tips on mosquito bite prevention, here.

