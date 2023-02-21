Philadelphia Union, 97.5 The Fanatic partner on radio broadcast deal

Fresh off their first appearance in the MLS Cup last fall, the Philadelphia Union has reached a new radio broadcast deal with 97.5 The Fanatic, the team announced.



The deal will move Union broadcasts from their former home on Fox Sports The Gambler (WDAS-AM) to one of the region's biggest FM sports stations, giving the city's pro soccer team a significant boost in exposure.

Union matches will also be available on the 97.5 The Fanatic app and website. For those with MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, the radio feed will be synced to all Union home games to allow fans to listen to local commentators Dave Leno and Sheanon Williams.

Additional broadcast coverage will be provided by Jonathan Yardley, Lisa Roman, Sébastien Le Toux and Adam Cann.

“We’re thrilled to partner with 97.5 The Fanatic, a leader in Philadelphia sports coverage,” Union president Tim McDermott said. “They’re an integral part of the city’s sports ecosystem and will help us ignite passion with our existing fans and inspire a new audience.”

97.5 The Fanatic already has broadcast partnerships with the 76ers, Flyers and Temple Owls.

The Union's 2023 season begins Saturday, Feb. 25 at Subaru Park at 7:30 p.m. against the Columbus Crew.