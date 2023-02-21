Phillies sign broadcasters Tom McCarthy and Scott Franzke to multi-year extensions

The Phillies are shoring up their broadcasts booths for the foreseeable future. The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed broadcasters Tom McCarthy and Scott Franzke to multi-year extensions.

McCarthy handles play-by-play duties on television for NBC Sports Philadelphia while Franzke is the Phils' radio play-by-play broadcaster on 94.1 WIP.

Here's more from the Phillies in a press release about McCarthy and Franzke's contracts:

McCarthy, who has been with the club for 21 years over two stints, has served as the club’s television play-by-play announcer since 2009. Franzke, who made his Phillies radio debut in 2006, has been the team’s main play-by-play commentator for radio broadcasts since 2007.

“With Tom and Scott, it’s the familiarity of their voices, their extensive knowledge of the Phillies and their passion for the game that made these extensions an easy decision,” said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck. “We look forward to each of them bringing our fans along for this exciting journey through the 2023 season and beyond.” “I am thrilled to be back for the foreseeable future and get this season started during one of the most anticipated years we’ve had in a long time,” said McCarthy. “The connection we make with our players and fans through our broadcast coverage is what makes this job so rewarding.” “My family and I are very excited to be a continuing part of this organization and the Philadelphia community,” said Franzke. “The team on the field is obviously on the rise and the team in our broadcast booth is second to none.”

The Athletic's Matt Gelb first broke the news of contract extensions for McCarthy and Franzke back on Feb. 13.

Additionally, the Phillies are inking radio color commentator Kevin Stocker to a contract extension.

Per the Phillies, "Stocker will serve as the club’s radio color analyst for road games and select home games not called by Larry Andersen. Andersen, the club’s longtime color analyst, will continue to call most home games for the 2023 season."



Stocker was a rookie shortstop on the Phillies' 1993 National League Champions team. He hit .324 in 70 games.

There are just 37 days until Opening Day, Philadelphia.

