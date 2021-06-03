Flash flood watch in effect across Philly region

June 03, 2021
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the Philadelphia area as severe weather is expected across the area Thursday afternoon and evening.
The alert that was issued Thursday morning for all of southeastern Pennsylvania and most of South Jersey will take effect at 3 p.m. and last until 10 p.m.
Showers and thunderstorms are predicted to move into the region by late Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. Heavy rainfall is possible over a short period of time and could lead to flash flooding. The greatest concern for flash flooding is from 5-9 p.m. Damaging winds are also expected, too.
Heavy rainfall is possible over a short period of time and could lead to flash flooding due to saturated soils from recent rain.
The threat for severe weather remains this afternoon and evening, with damaging winds as the main threat.
Below is the complete National Weather Service forecast for Thursday through Saturday.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers before heavy rain and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy with a high near 81. Southwest wind of 5-10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Low of around 67. southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and a thunderstorm possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a high near 80. Southwest wind of 5-10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers are likely to continue with a possible thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy with a low around 63. West wind of around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 87.
