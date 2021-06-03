N.J. woman attacked by three adults at Franklin Institute last month

A woman from Atlantic City says she was assaulted by three people at the Franklin Institute last month after asking a child to stop splashing in a children's exhibit.

Danielle Vincent, 44, and her 4-year-old nephew were visiting the museum for a family outing on May 1 when she said she asked a young girl to stop splashing water in an exhibit, NJ.com reported.

She was then confronted by a woman she believed was the mother of the child, alongside another woman and a man.

"She said, 'How dare you discipline my child,'" Vincent said. Then, the man allegedly grabbed Vincent in a "bear hug" and punched her in the head while the two women attacked her.

By the time police arrived on the scene to take a report, the attackers had left the area. No arrests have been made yet, but Philadelphia police said they are investigating the incident. The incident was reportedly caught on the building's security cameras.

Vincent told NJ.com she believes she suffered a concussion. She threw up night after the incident, had "huge knots" on her head and was sore for "at least a week." She said she remembered someone tried to help her, though most adults were trying to get their kids out of the way to keep them safe.

A spokeswoman from the Franklin Institute said in a statement to PhillyVoice that the museum is aware of the altercation.

"We were in communication with the Philadelphia police on the day of the incident and have passed on to them all the details and information related to the situation," Director of Public Relations Stefanie Santo said.