More News:

June 03, 2021

N.J. woman attacked by three adults at Franklin Institute last month

Philadelphia police said their investigation into the incident is 'very active'

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Assault
Franklin Institute Courtesy/Franklin Institute

A New Jersey woman said she was attacked by three adults at the Franklin Institute last month after asking a child to stop splashing water in a children's exhibit.

A woman from Atlantic City says she was assaulted by three people at the Franklin Institute last month after asking a child to stop splashing in a children's exhibit.

Danielle Vincent, 44, and her 4-year-old nephew were visiting the museum for a family outing on May 1 when she said she asked a young girl to stop splashing water in an exhibit, NJ.com reported.

She was then confronted by a woman she believed was the mother of the child, alongside another woman and a man. 

"She said, 'How dare you discipline my child,'" Vincent saidThen, the man allegedly grabbed Vincent in a "bear hug" and punched her in the head while the two women attacked her.

By the time police arrived on the scene to take a report, the attackers had left the area. No arrests have been made yet, but Philadelphia police said they are investigating the incident. The incident was reportedly caught on the building's security cameras.

Vincent told NJ.com she believes she suffered a concussion. She threw up night after the incident, had "huge knots" on her head and was sore for "at least a week." She said she remembered someone tried to help her, though most adults were trying to get their kids out of the way to keep them safe.

A spokeswoman from the Franklin Institute said in a statement to PhillyVoice that the museum is aware of the altercation.

"We were in communication with the Philadelphia police on the day of the incident and have passed on to them all the details and information related to the situation," Director of Public Relations Stefanie Santo said.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Assault Philadelphia Attacks Franklin Institute Assault Philadelphia Police Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What we learned from the Sixers' first round victory over the Wizards
tyrese-maxey_060321_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

Wildlife

Giant whale skull washes up on Jersey Shore beach
Skull Island Beach NJ

TV

Kate Winslet said she shot down airbrushing and editing on the set of 'Mare of Easttown'
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Eagles

10 players the Eagles can least afford to lose to injury
060321JalenHurts

Festivals

Wawa Welcome America reveals plans for 2021 Fourth of July celebration
Wawa Welcome America

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved