A 16-year-old SLA student is named the new Philadelphia Youth Poet Laureate

Philly has a new youth poet laureate — and she's dabbled in much more than the written word.

The Free Library of Philadelphia bestowed the title onto Malaya Ulan, a junior at the Science Leadership Academy at Beeber. The 16-year-old Filipino American artist has a background in not just poetry, but dance, film and painting. She has performed at the Barnes Foundation, Asian Arts Initiative and Painted Bride, and she recently appeared in the Philadelphia Fringe Festival production "Special Topics" with her mother and fellow artist Anito Gavino.



Free Library President Kelly Richards said in a release that Ulan "captures the creativity, passion, and energy of our poetry community’s young minds" and looked "forward to seeing how she will inspire others and shape this generation of new poets."

The honor comes with a scholarship and mentorship from the city's poet laureate, Kai Davis. Both Ulan and Davis will serve as poetry "ambassadors" at readings and other events in Philadelphia. A governing committee comprised of teachers, poets and culture organization professionals chooses the youth poet laureate each year.

Ulan has several other awards to her name, including a gold key from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. In 2022, she received the first Gary Smalls Youth Media Award from the Scribe Video Center for her documentary "She Said: Art as Activism." She also placed first in the 2023 open category for high schoolers at WHYY's Youth Film Awards for her short film "Anthem Erased."

Her poetry collection, "Ulan: When my tears turn into roses," was released in 2022.

"Poetry is incredibly important to me; it has always been a portal to healing, a connection to my ancestors, and a form of resistance," Ulan said in a release. "Being not only the Youth Poet Laureate, but the Youth Poet Laureate of Philadelphia is a huge honor, considering that Philadelphia is a city that has birthed so many amazing poets. I am excited to use my creativity as an organizer, poet, dancer, and filmmaker, and to bring together my fellow teens in the powerful act of radical poetry writing."



Ulan assumes the title from Oyewumi Oyeniyi, the 2023-2024 youth poet laureate and a recent graduate of Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School.

