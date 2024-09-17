More Culture:

September 17, 2024

A 16-year-old SLA student is named the new Philadelphia Youth Poet Laureate

Malaya Ulan, a Filipino American artist, has performed at the Barnes Foundation, Asian Arts Initiative and Painted Bride.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Poetry
Youth poet laureate Provided image/Free Library of Philadelphia

Malaya Ulan is the newest Philadelphia Youth Poet Laureate. The teen artist has won awards for her films and writing, and published a collection of poems in 2022.

Philly has a new youth poet laureate — and she's dabbled in much more than the written word.

The Free Library of Philadelphia bestowed the title onto Malaya Ulan, a junior at the Science Leadership Academy at Beeber. The 16-year-old Filipino American artist has a background in not just poetry, but dance, film and painting. She has performed at the Barnes Foundation, Asian Arts Initiative and Painted Bride, and she recently appeared in the Philadelphia Fringe Festival production "Special Topics" with her mother and fellow artist Anito Gavino.

MORE: Troubles End Brewing in Collegeville has a new cheesesteak flight every week that's inspired by the Eagles' opponents

Free Library President Kelly Richards said in a release that Ulan "captures the creativity, passion, and energy of our poetry community’s young minds" and looked "forward to seeing how she will inspire others and shape this generation of new poets."

The honor comes with a scholarship and mentorship from the city's poet laureate, Kai Davis. Both Ulan and Davis will serve as poetry "ambassadors" at readings and other events in Philadelphia. A governing committee comprised of teachers, poets and culture organization professionals chooses the youth poet laureate each year.

Ulan has several other awards to her name, including a gold key from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. In 2022, she received the first Gary Smalls Youth Media Award from the Scribe Video Center for her documentary "She Said: Art as Activism." She also placed first in the 2023 open category for high schoolers at WHYY's Youth Film Awards for her short film "Anthem Erased."

Her poetry collection, "Ulan: When my tears turn into roses," was released in 2022.

"Poetry is incredibly important to me; it has always been a portal to healing, a connection to my ancestors, and a form of resistance," Ulan said in a release. "Being not only the Youth Poet Laureate, but the Youth Poet Laureate of Philadelphia is a huge honor, considering that Philadelphia is a city that has birthed so many amazing poets. I am excited to use my creativity as an organizer, poet, dancer, and filmmaker, and to bring together my fellow teens in the powerful act of radical poetry writing."

Ulan assumes the title from Oyewumi Oyeniyi, the 2023-2024 youth poet laureate and a recent graduate of Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Poetry Philadelphia Youth Free Library Poet Free Library of Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Refinance ready? Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage
Limited - FCCC Dr Cann examines patient

Addressing the surge in early-onset cancers among young adults

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Nephew of John Dougherty pleads guilty in extortion case

Greg Fiocca Dougherty

Sponsored

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall

Limited - CBF - Flags

Addiction

Vaping may have an adverse effect on the brains of college students

college students vaping

Food & Drink

Troubles End has cheesesteak flights inspired by Eagles' opponents

eagles cheesesteak troubles end

Eagles

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 2, Eagles vs. Falcons

091724KirkCousins

Festivals

Here's your guide to celebrating Oktoberfest around Philly

South Street Oktoberfest

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved