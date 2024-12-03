More News:

December 03, 2024

Philly youth sports, violence prevention programs get $3 million from city budget

Mayor Cherelle Parker announced the funding Monday, which includes $300,000 for travel expenses to national tournaments.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Funding
Philly youth sports Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Mayor Cherelle Parker (above) and the city's Parks & Recreation department detailed a $3 million investment in youth sports and services, specifically toward travel for teams and resupplying recreation centers.

Philly organizations devoted to youth development and preventing violence through sports and other recreational activities are getting a financial boost from the city in a $3 million investment.

Mayor Cherelle Parker, Parks & Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson and representatives from local youth sports teams detailed the funding initiative Monday. The funds come from the city's $6.37 billion budget.

More than $300,000 is being allocated to travel expenses for youth football and cheerleader teams as they compete in national tournaments that begin this week. The funds are meant to reduce the financial burden on the parents and caregivers of participating children.

More than $250,000 is going toward upgrading equipment at Parks & Recreation facilities used by local programs. Another $450,000 is being directed to the Philadelphia Youth Sports Fund, which provides sports organizations with grants for equipment, coaching and other financial needs. 

Organizations that benefit from the funding include the Blackhawks Athletic Club, which consists of three cheer teams and six football teams, and the Oak Lane Lady Wildcats, which has five cheer teams. The city has not detailed specifics on where the remaining funds will be distributed.

Slawson said that the funding is about more than sports and athletics.

"It is an investment in our children — it's about allowing opportunities for life lessons to be learned," Slawson said. "To teach our youth about defeat and strength, teamwork, conflict resolution, disappointment, stick-to-itiveness — all lessons of resiliency they will carry for a lifetime."

Parker said that the investment was a major priority in her budget.

"Philadelphia, we are responsible for ensuring our children are equipped with the tools necessary for success," Parker said. "It is up to us to make sure our children are surrounded by positive mentors, coaches, and leaders that will aid positive development because, as we all know, it takes a village."








