The Philadelphia Zoo's 5K and fun run returns April 28

Sprint by jungle cats and fruit bats during the Philadelphia Zoo's annual run.

The fundraiser will be held at the zoo on Sunday, April 28. Runners can register for either the one-mile fun run or 5K race, which starts at 8 a.m. Both runs will conclude before the zoo opens for regular hours at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone running, walking or flailing through the courses will receive free snacks from Riverwards Produce. The event will be held rain or shine, and medals will be awarded to the top male and female competitors and best racers in each age category.

Entry for the 5K starts at $40, though participants are encouraged to raise an extra $100. Fun run registration costs $25.