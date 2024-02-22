More Events:

February 22, 2024

The Philadelphia Zoo's 5K and fun run returns April 28

Runners will raise money for the attraction's 1,900 animals – and pass them on the race course

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Races
Philadelphia Zoo run 2024 Provided image/Philadelphia Zoo

The Philadelphia Zoo's annual 5K and fun run returns Sunday, April 28. Registration is open through April 22.

Sprint by jungle cats and fruit bats during the Philadelphia Zoo's annual run.

The fundraiser will be held at the zoo on Sunday, April 28. Runners can register for either the one-mile fun run or 5K race, which starts at 8 a.m. Both runs will conclude before the zoo opens for regular hours at 9:30 a.m.

MORE: Mermaids will swim with sharks and stingrays at Adventure Aquarium

Anyone running, walking or flailing through the courses will receive free snacks from Riverwards Produce. The event will be held rain or shine, and medals will be awarded to the top male and female competitors and best racers in each age category.

Entry for the 5K starts at $40, though participants are encouraged to raise an extra $100. Fun run registration costs $25.

All fees and funds will support the care of the 1,900 animals at the zoo. Interested runners must register by April 22, or by April 1 to secure a free T-shirt.

Run Wild for the Zoo 5K & Fun Run

Sunday, April 28 | 8-9:30 a.m.
Philadelphia Zoo
3400 Girard Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19104

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Races Philadelphia 5K Fun Run Fundraiser Philadelphia Zoo

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A young woman getting vaccinated at the doctor's office

It’s not too late to get vaccinated for the flu, COVID-19, and RSV
IBEW-Native-021624-EVJobs

Plug In Philly! EV industry jobs are revving up

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Kensington residents receive $3.5 million for home repairs, eviction prevention
Guillermo Garcia

Sponsored

Philadelphia Union Foundation launches mental health awareness initiative for youth soccer players
Purchased - young boy playing soccer

Mental Health

Does the sound of your partner chewing irritate you? You may have misophonia
Misophonia headphones

Food & Drink

Taco Bell to sell new Choco Taco-inspired dessert, reviving the ice cream treat invented in Philly
Choco Taco Bell

Phillies

Phillies position battles to watch in spring training
Phillies-camp-competition-Pache-Cave_022224_USAT

Performances

Lizzy McAlpine to play two homecoming shows at The Met in June
Lizzy McAlpine Philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved