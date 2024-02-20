More Events:

February 20, 2024

Mermaids will swim with sharks and stingrays at Adventure Aquarium

The attraction returns Thursdays through Sundays between Feb. 29 and March 17

Mermaids at Adventure Aquarium Provided image/Adventure Aquarium

Mermaids like Calliope, pictured above, will swim with Adventure Aquarium's sandbar, sand tiger and nurse sharks. They will also take photos with kids and wade with stingrays.

The Camden aquarium will bring a bit of sea lore to life in a few weeks when mermaids enter its tanks.

From Feb. 29 through March 17, women in brightly colored tails will swim through Adventure Aquarium's 550,000-gallon shark exhibit. The "shark realm" is home to sand tiger, sandbar and nurse sharks, three species that are classified as vulnerable or endangered. Mermaids will float through their space, pausing to interact and take photos with guests on the other side of the glass. And don't worry: Despite their toothy reputation, most sharks are not dangerous to either humans or mer-people.

MORE: Ice sculpture festival returns to Roxborough's Pocket Park on Saturday

Some mermaids will wade in the shallow end of the "beach club" with cownose and southern stingrays. Kids also can snap a photo with a mermaid on dry land at a meet and greet station, or make their own pirate hats and necklaces to take home. Special mermaid-themed frozen treats will be available at concessions for the duration of the attraction, which will be offered exclusively on Thursdays through Sundays.

Adventure Aquarium will offer extended weekend hours for the occasion. The learning center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 am to 5 p.m. on Sundays, leaving visitors plenty of time to hum "Part of Your World" and "Poor Unfortunate Souls" through the halls.

Thursday, Feb. 29 to Sunday, March 17
Adventure Aquarium
1 Riverside Dr. Camden, New Jersey 08103

