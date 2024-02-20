Mermaids will swim with sharks and stingrays at Adventure Aquarium

The Camden aquarium will bring a bit of sea lore to life in a few weeks when mermaids enter its tanks.

From Feb. 29 through March 17, women in brightly colored tails will swim through Adventure Aquarium's 550,000-gallon shark exhibit. The "shark realm" is home to sand tiger, sandbar and nurse sharks, three species that are classified as vulnerable or endangered. Mermaids will float through their space, pausing to interact and take photos with guests on the other side of the glass. And don't worry: Despite their toothy reputation, most sharks are not dangerous to either humans or mer-people.

Some mermaids will wade in the shallow end of the "beach club" with cownose and southern stingrays. Kids also can snap a photo with a mermaid on dry land at a meet and greet station, or make their own pirate hats and necklaces to take home. Special mermaid-themed frozen treats will be available at concessions for the duration of the attraction, which will be offered exclusively on Thursdays through Sundays.

Adventure Aquarium will offer extended weekend hours for the occasion. The learning center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 am to 5 p.m. on Sundays, leaving visitors plenty of time to hum "Part of Your World" and "Poor Unfortunate Souls" through the halls.

Thursday, Feb. 29 to Sunday, March 17

Adventure Aquarium

1 Riverside Dr. Camden, New Jersey 08103

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.