Ice sculpture festival returns to Roxborough's Pocket Park on Saturday

This Saturday, Roxborough's Pocket Park is turning into a wintry paradise.

The Arctic Wonderland festival, back for its second year, includes ice carving, games, live music and seasonal snacks. The free event runs from 1-5 p.m. Refreshments are pay-as-you-go.

Master sculptors from Ice Sculpture Philly will use chainsaws, drills and ice tools to create arctic-themed sculptures at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Local businesses also will showcase their own commissioned ice sculptures.

People can try their hands at winter-themed mini golf or snap selfies with arctic animal ice sculpture cutouts. People who get too chilly can get toasty at the "warming station," which includes a fire.

Food offerings include a make-your-own s'mores station and the Clean Plate Club food truck, which serves comfort food. New Ridge Brewing Co. will be pouring beers and hot drinks.

"It is our way of not only bringing people together during the coldest month of the year, but to bring support and foot traffic to Roxborough to support our local businesses," Jacqueline Cusack, Roxborough Development Corporation's executive director, said in a news release. "It is fun but its a win-win for our community with a greater purpose. Last year, the turnout for the first-year event was amazing and we hope to see many new faces out there for our second outing."

Saturday, Feb. 24



1-5 p.m. | Free



Roxborough Pocket Park



6170 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19128