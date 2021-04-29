More Sports:

April 29, 2021

Bryce Harper 'all good' after getting drilled in the face with a fastball

The Phillies' outfielder had to be removed in the sixth inning of Wednesday night's game after he was hit by the pitch

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
MLB Phillies
Bryce Harper hit-by-pitch Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper was able to walk off the field under his own power after being hit in the face with a pitch Wednesday night.

Bryce Harper is somehow doing okay after he was hit in the face with a 97 mph fastball during the Phillies' 5-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Unfazed, the Phillies' star outfielder took to social media to reassure fans that he was feeling fine after a CT scan and evaluation at the hospital found no serious injuries to his face.

MORE: Fan who fell trying to secure home run ball during Phillies-Giants game is a baseball collector

"Everything feels good," Harper said. "Everything came back good. CT [scan], all that kind of stuff. So face is still there. So we're all good. See you guys soon."

Harper had to exit Wednesday night's game after he was drilled in the face with the first pitch in the top of the sixth inning by left-handed relief pitcher Génesis Cabrera. 

Despite some minor bleeding and being knocked down by the pitch, Harper was able to walk off the field under his own power. 

At first glance, it looked like the pitch may have left Harper with one or more broken bones in his face. Instead, the Phillies dodged a major bullet and will not have to worry about Harper missing much time.

Fans took to social media to send Harper good wishes and applaud the Phillies star for being able to walk off the field under his own power and not suffer any serious injuries to his face.

The Harper hit-by-pitch wasn't the only drama that unfolded during the top of the sixth inning, however.

Shortstop Didi Gregorius was hit in the ribs by Cabrera on the very next pitch. Gregorius was able to stay in the game, but both teams were warned by the umpires that future hit-by-pitches would result in ejections.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi was having none of that, given that the team had done nothing wrong in the inning. He was ejected from the game after arguing with the umpires.

The entire sequence of events from the top of the sixth inning can be viewed below. [WARNING: Expletive Language]

Cabrera's errant pitches were less intentional than they were the result of having no command upon entering Wednesday night's game. He apologized for what transpired in his postgame interview.

"I want to again apologize for all the action that happened, especially to Harper," Cabrera said through an interpreter. "I really wish him the best. I hope he has a speedy recovery, in whatever it is that happened, and that he'll be able to return to baseball activities. The game got away from me at that point. I'm really sorry for everything that happened today. None of it was intentional. And again, I'm sorry for everything."

Despite the hit-by-pitches not being intentional, Girardi said Cabrera should've been tossed from the game.

"If a guy hits a guy in the face and a guy in the ribs with two pitches, he's gotta go," Girardi said. "If you're really protecting the players, obviously he doesn't have command, he's got to go.

Ultimately, the Phillies got the last laugh. Outfielder Andrew McCutchen broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the sixth inning with an RBI single to put the Phillies up 4-3. Gregorius drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning to make it 5-3.

The win improved the Phillies to 12-12 on the season and pushed them back into a tie with the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more MLB Phillies Philadelphia Joe Girardi Andrew McCutchen St. Louis Cardinals Bryce Harper Didi Gregorius Baseball

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Final Eagles-only 2021 seven-round mock draft
042721DeVontaSmith

Mental Health

Providing exposure therapy to PTSD patients is one of the latest ways VR is being used in health care
Virtual Reality Treatment For PTSD

Movies

Watch the teaser for Questlove's directorial debut 'Summer of Soul,' headed to theaters and streaming
questlove summer of soul

NFL

Meet Andre Odom, the NFL agent who never should've been
Odom-Pitts-Webb_042821

Social Justice

Philly awards $200K in grants, creates network for community organizations fighting for criminal justice reform
Criminal Justice Grants

Food & Drink

Mother's Day high tea offered at Assembly Rooftop Lounge
High Tea at Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Featured Homes

Limited - 237-47 S 18TH STREET #7B1

FOR SALE! Old-world style seamlessly compliments the modern lifestyle of today. This sun-soaked showplace offers incredible views. Originally built by a luxury homebuilder who spared no expense; the craftsmanship is unmatched. 2,150 sqft | $1,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #922

FOR RENT! Highly-coveted Parc Rittenhouse home offering 1 bed plus den and 1.5 baths on the east side of Rittenhouse Square. This home showcases an open floor plan with a large great room, perfectly designed for entertaining. 1,233 sqft | $3,650/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved