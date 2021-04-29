Bryce Harper 'all good' after getting drilled in the face with a fastball

Bryce Harper is somehow doing okay after he was hit in the face with a 97 mph fastball during the Phillies' 5-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Unfazed, the Phillies' star outfielder took to social media to reassure fans that he was feeling fine after a CT scan and evaluation at the hospital found no serious injuries to his face.

"Everything feels good," Harper said. "Everything came back good. CT [scan], all that kind of stuff. So face is still there. So we're all good. See you guys soon."

Harper had to exit Wednesday night's game after he was drilled in the face with the first pitch in the top of the sixth inning by left-handed relief pitcher Génesis Cabrera.

Despite some minor bleeding and being knocked down by the pitch, Harper was able to walk off the field under his own power.

At first glance, it looked like the pitch may have left Harper with one or more broken bones in his face. Instead, the Phillies dodged a major bullet and will not have to worry about Harper missing much time.

Fans took to social media to send Harper good wishes and applaud the Phillies star for being able to walk off the field under his own power and not suffer any serious injuries to his face.

The Harper hit-by-pitch wasn't the only drama that unfolded during the top of the sixth inning, however.



Shortstop Didi Gregorius was hit in the ribs by Cabrera on the very next pitch. Gregorius was able to stay in the game, but both teams were warned by the umpires that future hit-by-pitches would result in ejections.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi was having none of that, given that the team had done nothing wrong in the inning. He was ejected from the game after arguing with the umpires.

The entire sequence of events from the top of the sixth inning can be viewed below. [WARNING: Expletive Language]

Cabrera's errant pitches were less intentional than they were the result of having no command upon entering Wednesday night's game. He apologized for what transpired in his postgame interview.

"I want to again apologize for all the action that happened, especially to Harper," Cabrera said through an interpreter. "I really wish him the best. I hope he has a speedy recovery, in whatever it is that happened, and that he'll be able to return to baseball activities. The game got away from me at that point. I'm really sorry for everything that happened today. None of it was intentional. And again, I'm sorry for everything."

Despite the hit-by-pitches not being intentional, Girardi said Cabrera should've been tossed from the game.

"If a guy hits a guy in the face and a guy in the ribs with two pitches, he's gotta go," Girardi said. "If you're really protecting the players, obviously he doesn't have command, he's got to go.

Ultimately, the Phillies got the last laugh. Outfielder Andrew McCutchen broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the sixth inning with an RBI single to put the Phillies up 4-3. Gregorius drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning to make it 5-3.

The win improved the Phillies to 12-12 on the season and pushed them back into a tie with the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East.