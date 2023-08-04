Bryce Harper wears Kelly green Eagles jersey to Phillies game

No athlete on planet earth knows how to press the right buttons of the Philadelphia sports fan base better than Bryce Harper. The Phillies' reigning NLCS MVP showed up to the Fightins' Friday night game at Citizens Bank Park wearing the hottest fashion item in the season right now: a Kelly green Eagles jersey.

You can't go wrong with a Jason Kelce jersey.

This is such a small, simple thing, but Harper, or at least his PR staff that deserves a massive raise, understands that people eat this up. I'm writing it up because people go wild over it. I don't blame them! It's fun. In a city that has seen mercurial stars come and go, watching a player of Harper's MVP caliber reach the core of what Philly sports fans appreciate is lovely.

Take notes, every other athlete in town. Wear Eagles gear! Talk about how the home-field advantage is unmatched! Defer to their knowledge on toughness and character! Again, it's simple. How doesn't everyone do this?

