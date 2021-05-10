More Sports:

May 10, 2021

The Phillies bullpen has absolutely no clutch whatsoever (and it's costing them again)

The Phillies bullpen is still atrocious and is undoing their season

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phillies-Cardinals-Hector-Neris-Kate-Frese_041721-151.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 17: Hector Neris #50 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 17, 2021 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The Phillies just seem to be cursed when it comes to relief pitching.

No lead really seems to be safe and the assumption fans make when the Phillies have a lead (rightly so) is that it would simply be a gift from the baseball gods if the team's bullpen doesn't blow it.

The Phils dropped two games in a row in Atlanta this weekend after winning five in a row before that, and while their most recent setback featured a rare bad day from ace Aaron Nola coupled with a silent offense, make no mistake, this team's biggest flaw right now is still its bullpen — just like it was in 2020.

Starting pitching has typically been a strength this season, but it is appearing more and more to be the only one the team really has. And if a starter has an off day, it's almost a lost cause, due to a mediocre offense and downright maliciously bad bullpen.

The 2021 version of the Phils' pathetic pen may not have the same inflated ERA of last season's unit (it was 7.06, yuck), but the numbers through 35 games are quite telling.

Category StatRank
Save opportunities193rd most
ERA in save opps6.314th worst
Bullpen ERA4.926th worst
Blown saves92nd most
Inherited runners scoring51%2nd most
Batting average against.2525th worst
BAA when leading.2655th worst
HR allowed when leading25most


In 37 save situations (which we'll define as times in a game, after the 5th inning, with a lead less than three), the Phillies have had just 17 holds (when a pitcher gets at least one out and keeps his team in the lead). In these situations, Phillies arms have allowed 28 runs, 41 hits and eight home runs — all the most of any MLB team. 

Philly's bullpen has pitched with a lead in a league-best 30 games and has allowed 73 runs to score while leading — second most behind the Dodgers. Of the 38 homers their pitching staff has allowed, 25 (a league high) have come when in the lead, and 12 have come in late, close game situations.

Simply put, the Phillies pitchers have no clutch. 

Saturday night's extra innings thriller saw Phillies pitchers blow three leads, in the 9th, 11th and 12th innings respectively. The first pitcher to blow a save in the 8-7 setback was closer Hector Neris, who has blown two of eight save situations this year.

“If you look at Héctor’s numbers before last night, they’re pretty darn good. We can't make a lot of one outing,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “I know he’s lost some games, but it’s been a tie game with a runner on second with nobody out. I haven’t made any changes. I haven’t thought about making any changes. Héctor made a bad pitch last night. That can happen in the seventh, too. It really comes down to execution.”

For whatever reason, the Phillies can't seem to execute when the pressure is the highest.

Neris, Sam Coonrod and Jose Alvarado have essentially been the lone trio of reliable bullpen options so far this season — though Coonrod too has blown a pair of saves. They have combined for an ERA of 2.41 in 41.1 innings.

The rest of the Phillies' relievers have a 6.48 ERA in their 68.1 innings pitched.

Having such clear haves and have nots is not a way to approach running a bullpen. If no one else steps up, the pressure on Neris, Conrad and Alvarado will only increase, and these are three young pitchers who could use some help in hanging onto leads. If one or more of them is unavailable, the Phillies can't just write off the end of a game.

And with their starting staff raking in the innings in the early going, expecting Nola, Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin to pitch eight or nine innings every outing is an unrealistic expectation.

It's early. The 35 games played so far make up only 22% of a long season. Archie Bradley is hurt and perhaps things will level out.

But that's what the Phillies hoped last season, and it didn't happen.

It might be time to add relief pitching to the list of trade deadline needs for the Phillies, as they look to overcome the uphill battle to make the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Pickswise, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly. 

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Pickswise Hector Neris Joe Girardi

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Trade up for DeVonta Smith hurt Eagles' chances of landing Rodgers, Wilson or Watson
120320CarsonWentzAaronRodgers

Men's Health

Laughter: A healthy behavior that's actually fun
Laughter Health Benefits

TV

'Mare of Easttown' star Kate Winslet talks about Wawa and the Gobbler in new podcast
Winslet Podcast Mare

Eagles

NFC East 2021 grades: Football Team edition
050521JaminDavis

Odd News

Chinese rocket debris now expected to crash to Earth this weekend, officials say
China Rocket Two

Food & Drink

Find Philly's Parks on Tap at two locations through the summer
Parks on Tap

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 237 S 18TH STREET #16BC

FOR SALE! Located directly on Rittenhouse Square in The Barclay Condominium, this stunning residence blends modern updates with restored original details. Two units that can be used separately or combined. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Allan Domb - 224-30 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE #602

FOR RENT! Spacious studio at The Dorchester on Rittenhouse Square! Enter into a foyer that leads to the generously-sized living and dining area that is filled with natural light thanks to an entire wall of oversized windows. 573 sqft | $1,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved