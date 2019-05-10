David Montgomery’s family, Phillies announce celebration of life at Citizens Bank Park

The family of chairman and former Phillies president David Montgomery announced Friday that a celebration of Montgomery’s life will be held at Citizens Bank Park on June 6. The memorial is open to public.

Montgomery died earlier this week at age 72 after a five-year battle with cancer.

The date of the memorial is significant to Montgomery and his family, occurring the day after the conclusion of the Major League Baseball Draft, which begins June 3 and ends June 5.

"One of David’s favorite times of the year was the MLB Draft," Montgomery's wife, Lyn Montgomery, said in a statement. "We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate David’s life, and his love of the game, than to invite his friends, colleagues and Phillies fans into his second home at the conclusion of the draft."

The Phillies own the No. 14 overall pick in the first round of the draft.

Gates at Citizens Bank Park will open at 2 p.m. on the day of the event, and parking will be free for anyone attending the memorial service, according to the team.

The Montgomery family asked that, in lieu of flowers for the family, contributions be made to the Phillies’ charitable arm.

The Phillies also announced Friday the team will honor Montgomery during their upcoming home series with the Brewers (May 13). The team will hand out commemorative scorecards to all attendees, in tribute to Montgomery, who the team said kept score for every Phillies game during his decades in Major League Baseball.

