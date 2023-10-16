Phillies-Diamondbacks NLCS prop bets, odds and stats

October 16, 2023
The Phillies will continue their attempt for back-to-back World Series appearances on Monday in Game 1 of the 2023 NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Before the two teams square off in South Philadelphia, here are some prop bets, odds and stats for the series and for Game 1 itself:
Diamondbacks: +150
Phillies: -175
The Phillies have not had the home-field advantage in the NLCS since 2010 when they lost in six games to the eventual World Series champion San Francisco Giants. Sorry for brining up the bad memories of Cody Ross and Juan Uribe!
|Outcome
|Odds
|Phillies 4-2
|+390
|Phillies 4-3
|+425
|Phillies 4-1
|+500
|Diamondbacks 4-2
|+600
|Diamondbacks 4-3
|+600
|Diamondbacks 4-1
|+700
|Phillies 4-0
|+950
|Diamondbacks 4-0
|+1600
In each of the three seasons that the Phillies have won the NL pennant in the 21st century, they've done so in five games.
|Player
|Odds
|Bryce Harper
|+400
|Corbin Carroll
|+800
|Nick Castellanos
|+850
|Trea Turner
|+850
|Kyle Schwarber
|+1100
|Christian Walker
|+1300
|Tommy Pham
|+1400
|Ketel Marte
|+1400
|Zac Gallen
|+1500
|Zack Wheeler
|+1700
As of right now, Bryce Harper has the best odds of any player from the four remaining teams to win World Series MVP at +850, too.
Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-155)
Phillies: -1.5 (+130)
In four of the Phillies' five postseason wins this month, they've won by at least two runs.
Diamondbacks: +140
Phillies: -166
The Phillies have played in the NLCS 10 times. They are 7-3 in Game 1s and 6-4 in the those NLCS matchups overall.
|Player
|Odds
|Kyle Schwarber
|+350
|Trea Turner
|+360
|J.T. Realmuto
|+400
|Nick Castellanos
|+450
|Christian Walker
|+450
|Bryce Harper
|+475
|Ketel Marte
|+500
|Evan Longoria
|+600
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|+600
|Alec Bohm
|+650
Schwarber is homerless so far this postseason, but he drilled three in the 2022 NLCS against the Padres. He's due. Schwarber has one home run in eight career plate appearances against Arizona Game 1 starter Zac Gallen (via Baseball Savant).
|Player
|Odds
|Alec Bohm
|+150
|J.T. Realmuto
|+155
|Trea Turner
|+165
|Nick Castellanos
|+180
|Bryce Harper
|+200
|Kyle Schwarber
|+205
|Bryson Stott
|+210
|Ketel Marte
|+230
|Christian Walker
|+250
|Tommy Pham
|+255
Bohm's 97 RBI in 2023 were the most for a Phillies third baseman since Scott Rolen had 107 in 2001 (via Stathead). Castellanos was tied for sixth in the National League in RBI this year with 106. Schwarber was ninth with 104 RBI.
Zac Gallen: over 4.5 strikeouts (-155)
Zack Wheeler: over 6.5 strikeouts (-115)
Wheeler totaled eight and 10 strikeouts in his first two 2023 postseason outings, respectively. In Game 1 of the NLCS last year in San Diego, Wheeler struck out eight batters over seven shutout innings.
Get ready for first pitch at 8:07 p.m. on TBS!
