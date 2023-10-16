More Sports:

October 16, 2023

Phillies-Diamondbacks NLCS prop bets, odds and stats

Before the 2023 NLCS between the Phillies and Diamondbacks begins, here are the odds for the National League pennant and some Game 1 prop bets.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Bryce-Harper-Padres-Phillies-NLCS Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper celebrates hitting a two-run home run against the Padres in the 2022 NLCS. Will he repeat as NLCS MVP this October?

The Phillies will continue their attempt for back-to-back World Series appearances on Monday in Game 1 of the 2023 NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Before the two teams square off in South Philadelphia, here are some prop bets, odds and stats for the series and for Game 1 itself:

Series props

NLCS winner odds

Diamondbacks: +150

Phillies: -175

The Phillies have not had the home-field advantage in the NLCS since 2010 when they lost in six games to the eventual World Series champion San Francisco Giants. Sorry for brining up the bad memories of Cody Ross and Juan Uribe!

Series correct score


Outcome  Odds
Phillies 4-2 +390 
Phillies 4-3 +425 
Phillies 4-1 +500 
Diamondbacks 4-2  +600
Diamondbacks 4-3 +600 
Diamondbacks 4-1 +700 
Phillies 4-0 +950 
 Diamondbacks 4-0+1600 


In each of the three seasons that the Phillies have won the NL pennant in the 21st century, they've done so in five games. 

NLCS MVP


Player  Odds
 Bryce Harper+400 
Corbin Carroll +800 
Nick Castellanos +850 
Trea Turner +850 
Kyle Schwarber +1100 
 Christian Walker+1300
Tommy Pham
+1400
Ketel Marte  +1400  
 Zac Gallen+1500 
 Zack Wheeler+1700 

As of right now, Bryce Harper has the best odds of any player from the four remaining teams to win World Series MVP at +850, too.

Game 1 props

Game 1 run line

Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-155)

Phillies: -1.5 (+130)

In four of the Phillies' five postseason wins this month, they've won by at least two runs. 

Game 1 moneyline

Diamondbacks: +140

Phillies: -166

The Phillies have played in the NLCS 10 times. They are 7-3 in Game 1s and 6-4 in the those NLCS matchups overall. 

Game 1 home run props

 Player Odds
Kyle Schwarber +350
 Trea Turner+360
 J.T. Realmuto+400 
Nick Castellanos +450 
Christian Walker +450 
Bryce Harper +475 
 Ketel Marte+500
 Evan Longoria+600 
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. +600 
Alec Bohm +650


Schwarber is homerless so far this postseason, but he drilled three in the 2022 NLCS against the Padres. He's due. Schwarber has one home run in eight career plate appearances against Arizona Game 1 starter Zac Gallen (via Baseball Savant). 

Game 1 RBI props


 PlayerOdds 
Alec Bohm +150 
 J.T. Realmuto+155 
Trea Turner +165 
Nick Castellanos +180 
 Bryce Harper+200
 Kyle Schwarber+205
Bryson Stott+210
Ketel Marte +230 
Christian Walker
+250 
Tommy Pham +255 

Bohm's 97 RBI in 2023 were the most for a Phillies third baseman since Scott Rolen had 107 in 2001 (via Stathead). Castellanos was tied for sixth in the National League in RBI this year with 106. Schwarber was ninth with 104 RBI. 

Game 1 strikeout props

Zac Gallen: over 4.5 strikeouts (-155)

Zack Wheeler: over 6.5 strikeouts (-115)

Wheeler totaled eight and 10 strikeouts in his first two 2023 postseason outings, respectively. In Game 1 of the NLCS last year in San Diego, Wheeler struck out eight batters over seven shutout innings. 

Get ready for first pitch at 8:07 p.m. on TBS!

MORE: Four factors that will decide the NLCS

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia NLCS

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJDOT - Chris Lockwood

NJDOT Crew Supervisor: "Look at highway work zones from my perspective"
Limited - Visit Harford - Ladew Topiary Gardens

Fall in love with Harford County’s events, outdoor recreation and diverse culinary options this season

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Street parking is free in Philly on Tuesday night to alleviate congestion at the sports complex; Some garages are $5
PPA Parking Garage

Sponsored

Fall entertainment at Brooklyn Bowl
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Main Article Image

Depression

As the days get shorter, seasonal affective disorder kicks in for many Americans
Seasonal Affective Disorder

Food & Drink

Dottie's Donuts to bring its gourmet all-vegan donut shop to Fishtown in November
dotties-donuts-fishtown.jpg

Eagles

What went wrong: Sloppy tackling and stagnant offense cost Eagles in loss to Jets
Breece-Hall-Eagles-Jets-Week-6-NFL-2023.jpg

Holiday

LumiNature holiday light display returns to the Philadelphia Zoo in November
LumiNature Philadelphia Zoo

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved