Phillies-Diamondbacks NLCS prop bets, odds and stats

The Phillies will continue their attempt for back-to-back World Series appearances on Monday in Game 1 of the 2023 NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Before the two teams square off in South Philadelphia, here are some prop bets, odds and stats for the series and for Game 1 itself:

Series props

NLCS winner odds

Diamondbacks: +150

Phillies: -175

The Phillies have not had the home-field advantage in the NLCS since 2010 when they lost in six games to the eventual World Series champion San Francisco Giants. Sorry for brining up the bad memories of Cody Ross and Juan Uribe!

Series correct score





Outcome Odds Phillies 4-2 +390 Phillies 4-3 +425 Phillies 4-1 +500 Diamondbacks 4-2 +600 Diamondbacks 4-3 +600 Diamondbacks 4-1 +700 Phillies 4-0 +950 Diamondbacks 4-0 +1600





In each of the three seasons that the Phillies have won the NL pennant in the 21st century, they've done so in five games.

NLCS MVP





Player Odds Bryce Harper +400 Corbin Carroll +800 Nick Castellanos +850 Trea Turner +850 Kyle Schwarber +1100 Christian Walker +1300 Tommy Pham

+1400

Ketel Marte +1400 Zac Gallen +1500 Zack Wheeler +1700



As of right now, Bryce Harper has the best odds of any player from the four remaining teams to win World Series MVP at +850, too.

Game 1 props

Game 1 run line

Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-155)



Phillies: -1.5 (+130)

In four of the Phillies' five postseason wins this month, they've won by at least two runs.

Game 1 moneyline

Diamondbacks: +140

Phillies: -166

The Phillies have played in the NLCS 10 times. They are 7-3 in Game 1s and 6-4 in the those NLCS matchups overall.

Game 1 home run props

Player Odds Kyle Schwarber +350 Trea Turner +360 J.T. Realmuto +400 Nick Castellanos +450 Christian Walker +450 Bryce Harper +475 Ketel Marte +500 Evan Longoria +600 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. +600 Alec Bohm +650







Schwarber is homerless so far this postseason, but he drilled three in the 2022 NLCS against the Padres. He's due. Schwarber has one home run in eight career plate appearances against Arizona Game 1 starter Zac Gallen (via Baseball Savant).

Game 1 RBI props





Player Odds Alec Bohm +150 J.T. Realmuto +155 Trea Turner +165 Nick Castellanos +180 Bryce Harper +200 Kyle Schwarber +205 Bryson Stott +210 Ketel Marte +230 Christian Walker

+250 Tommy Pham +255



Bohm's 97 RBI in 2023 were the most for a Phillies third baseman since Scott Rolen had 107 in 2001 (via Stathead). Castellanos was tied for sixth in the National League in RBI this year with 106. Schwarber was ninth with 104 RBI.

Game 1 strikeout props

Zac Gallen: over 4.5 strikeouts (-155)

Zack Wheeler: over 6.5 strikeouts (-115)

Wheeler totaled eight and 10 strikeouts in his first two 2023 postseason outings, respectively. In Game 1 of the NLCS last year in San Diego, Wheeler struck out eight batters over seven shutout innings.

Get ready for first pitch at 8:07 p.m. on TBS!

