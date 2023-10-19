More Sports:

October 19, 2023

Phillies fans are buying NLCS Game 3 tickets just to keep Diamondbacks fans out

NLCS Game 3 tickets are dirt cheap. Phillies fans back home are buying them up to keep Diamondbacks fans out of their own home ballpark at Chase Field.

By Shamus Clancy
Phillies-Fans-Diamondbacks-Chase-Field-MLB-Playoffs-NLCS Joe Rondone/USA Today Sports

Phillies fans back home are buying tickets to NLCS Game 3 in Arizona to keep Diamondbacks fans out of the stadium.

A new trend is hitting this Red October wave throughout this city. The Phillies' home-field advantage at Citizens Bank Park is the best in the sport's history and Phils fans want to keep the Diamondbacks from having anything remotely close to that for Game 3 of the NLCS on Thursday. They want that so much, that some people based in the Delaware Valley are actually buying tickets for Thursday's local afternoon game at Chase Field simply so those seats are empty and D-backs fans stay home.

Tickets for Game 3 are dirt cheap. As of this writing, tickets are going for as low as $27 with fees on SeatGeek. A potential Game 6 at Citizens Bank Park, conversely, has prices of $373 just for a standing room only spot.

Here are a few examples from social media posts: 

Another person bought four tickets:

One fan actually bought 14 (!!!) tickets and is willing to deal some out to Phillies fans that have made the trip to Arizona for the game:

No one should ever doubt a Philadelphian's dedication nor their passion when it comes to their sports teams. Is it weird? Perhaps, but Philly revels in its own oddities, as it should. With the Phillies up 2-0 in the NLCS and a chance to close things out wins on Thursday and Friday to clinch another NL pennant, they might be doing so in a half-filled ballpark.

Shamus Clancy
