Phillies fans are buying NLCS Game 3 tickets just to keep Diamondbacks fans out

October 19, 2023
A new trend is hitting this Red October wave throughout this city. The Phillies' home-field advantage at Citizens Bank Park is the best in the sport's history and Phils fans want to keep the Diamondbacks from having anything remotely close to that for Game 3 of the NLCS on Thursday. They want that so much, that some people based in the Delaware Valley are actually buying tickets for Thursday's local afternoon game at Chase Field simply so those seats are empty and D-backs fans stay home.
Tickets for Game 3 are dirt cheap. As of this writing, tickets are going for as low as $27 with fees on SeatGeek. A potential Game 6 at Citizens Bank Park, conversely, has prices of $373 just for a standing room only spot.
Here are a few examples from social media posts:
Since all the Phillies fans are buying up seats in Arizona to make sure the stadium is empty, I had to chip in. Can’t wait of the game tonight. Best $12 I ever spent. #RedOctober @WIPMiddayShow pic.twitter.com/nJsK0yt5pH— Joshua Neyhart (@maniacmiler) October 19, 2023
@SportsRadioWIP @WIPMorningShow @MarksReeseWIP @WIPMiddayShow @JoeDeCamara @JamesSeltzer @JackFritzWIP @RitchieJon @Ike58Reese let’s either make the stadium @Phillies fans or empty in Arizona! I can’t go but I bought 4 tix. I can give to a #phillies fan or it’s empty #RedOctober pic.twitter.com/AE8lp7D7mZ— Eagles 👏🏽 PhilliesSZN (@downEy_fresh8) October 19, 2023
GM to everyone except AZ, I just bought 14 tickets for game 3 in Arizona to assure that there will be 14 less loser diamondback fans. If there are any Phillies fans out there in AZ need of a ticket shoot me DM. No charge, will accept a donation if you feel so obliged #RedOctober pic.twitter.com/SdFXDippEi— sidebar taurus (@ugh_its_Dan) October 19, 2023
No one should ever doubt a Philadelphian's dedication nor their passion when it comes to their sports teams. Is it weird? Perhaps, but Philly revels in its own oddities, as it should. With the Phillies up 2-0 in the NLCS and a chance to close things out wins on Thursday and Friday to clinch another NL pennant, they might be doing so in a half-filled ballpark.
