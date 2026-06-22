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June 22, 2026

Phanatic-themed apartment can be rented for $19.78 a night as MLB All-Star Game promo

The special offer through Booking.com includes a four-night stay and tickets to All-Star festivities at Citizens Bank Park.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Travel
Phillie Phanatic pad 1 Provided Image/Booking.com

The Phanatic’s Phantastic Pad, rendered here, is a two-bedroom apartment that's decked out in furry green fixtures and Phillies pinstripes.

To commemorate Philadelphia hosting the MLB All-Star Game next month, a two-bedroom apartment has been decked out in red-and-white Phillies pinstripes and embellishments of Phillie Phanatic-green fur for two lucky guests to reserve.

A four-night stay at the aptly named Phanatic’s Phantastic Pad for a flat rate of $19.78, a nod to the year the mascot made its debut, will become available at noon on Monday, July 6, to whoever can make a reservation first at Booking.com. The deal comes with tickets to the All-Star Game, Home Run Derby, Futures Game and batting practices at Citizens Bank Park, as well as week-long access to the All-Star Village at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Both the person who registers and a guest must be at least 21 years old.

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Located at Sosuite at the Ovation on Broad and Bainbridge streets, the apartment features rugs, blankets, couches, doors and barstools covered in fuzzy green material. Phillies pennants, souvenir baseball bats, merchandise and stickers are displayed across the walls, and a chair shaped like a baseball mitt is even propped in the living area.

Phanatic pad 3Provided Image/Booking.com

The Phanatic’s Phantastic Pad, rendered here, is available for a four-night stay for MLB All-Star festivities for $19.78 a night.


Phanatic pad 2Provided Image/Booking.com

A chair shaped like a baseball mitt is propped in the living area.


The stay will also include a “Philly Feast” for two, a vintage car tour of historic sites in Philadelphia and a photo op with the flightless bird from the Galápagos Islands. The experience is sponsored by a partnership between Major League Baseball and Booking.com.

“A majority of travelers see attending a major sporting event as a bucket-list experience and Philadelphia in July delivers exactly that,” Ian Ackland, managing director for the Americas at Booking.com, said in a statement. “Returning to host its first MLB All-Star Game in the city since 1996, while also celebrating the 250th birthday of American independence. … All of this is amplified by having the city’s celebrity mascot and our partner property as your hosts.”

The Phillie Phanatic could not be immediately reached for comment.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

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