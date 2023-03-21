More Sports:

March 21, 2023

How do the 2023 Phillies project in fantasy baseball?

The rankings and stat projections may provide a guide on how to set expectations for the Phillies' stars this season.

By Evan Macy
How will the Phillies' stars perform this season?

Whether you play fantasy baseball, daily fantasy, or are just a diehard fan, there is a lot to be learned from how the Phillies' top players are projected to perform during the 2023 season.

There are a ton of fantasy-relevant stars on the Phils' roster, from newly acquired shortstop Trea Turner to rehabbing NLCS MVP Bryce Harper to NL home run champ Kyle Schwarber to a pitching staff expected to be among the league's best.

Just how are these and other Phillies players valued by statistical gurus and fantasy projections?

Looking at these might provide a window into how exactly fans should set expectations for individual performances from players in the lineup.

Here's a look at some key rankings and stat projections from the top fantasy sites in baseball (for our purposes, we'll use ESPN, FantasyPros, FanGraphs and Yahoo!):

Trea Turner, SS

Rankings

OutletHittersShortstop
ESPN10th1st
Fantasy Pros2nd1st
FanGraphs21st6th
Yahoo!2nd1st


Projected stats

OutletSlashOther stats
ESPN.299/.347/.48124 HR, 91 RBI, 34 SB
Fantasy Pros.295/.342/.47222 HR, 81 RBI, 32 SB
FanGraphs.287/.337/.44821 HR, 96 RBI, 30 SB

Analysis

A trend you'll see is that FanGraphs, which uses Streamer to make their fantasy rankings, has some very pessimistic projections for players, and for whatever reason, it has Turner 21st among hitters and sixth among shortstops. The rest of the more mainstream fantasy rankings have the Phillies boasting the best shortstop in baseball. After his showing in the World Baseball Classic, maybe it's best not to overthink this one.

MORE: Injury updates as regular season approaches

Aaron Nola, SP

Rankings

OutletPitcher
ESPN5th
Fantasy Pros5th
FanGraphs6th
Yahoo4th


Projected stats

OutletStats
ESPN193 IP, 3.36 ERA, 1.05 WHIP
Fantasy Pros 195.6 IP, 3.30 ERA, 1.06 WHIP 
FanGraphs199.9 IP, 3.50 ERA, 1.12 WHIP

Analysis

Across the board, Nola is a top-six starter and seems like a safe bet to be in the mix for a Cy Young award if he stays healthy.

Zack Wheeler, SP

Rankings

OutletPitcher
ESPN15th
Fantasy Pros15th
FanGraphs10th
Yahoo13th


Projected stats

OutletStats
ESPN180 IP, 3.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP
Fantasy Pros182.2 IP, 3.20 ERA, 1.11 WHIP
FanGraphs189 IP, 3.45 ERA, 1.16 WHIP

Analysis

Wheeler actually has some better projected stats than Nola, and the duo make for one of the better one-two punches in the sport. Having two top-15 starters is an impressive thing to boast.

Kyle Schwarber, OF/DH

Rankings

OutletHittersOutfield
ESPN30th9th
Fantasy Pros29th12th
FanGraphs71st22nd
Yahoo33rd12th


Projected stats

OutletSlashOther stats
ESPN.241/.352/.53345 HR, 94 RBI, 90 BB
 Fantasy Pros.234/.333/.50239 HR, 90 RBI, 78 BB 
FanGraphs.234/.337/.48539 HR, 90 RBI, 82 BB 

Analysis

Schwarber is going to hit a lot of home runs and walk a lot — two very appealing talents for a fantasy baseball player. The argument seems to be over where exactly to place him compared to other hitters and outfielders. It seems like somewhere in the 30s is the general consensus. Perhaps he'll wind up being a steal with the shift gone for 2023.

Rhys Hoskins, 1B

Rankings

OutletHittersFirst base
ESPN44th9th
Fantasy Pros61st9th
FanGraphs101st 13th
Yahoo73rd9th


Projected stats

OutletSlashOther stats
ESPN.243/.335/.47631 HR, 84 RBI, 71 BB
Fantasy Pros.238/.326/.46129 HR, 83 RBI, 70 BB 
FanGraphs.238/.335/.45329 HR, 86 RBI, 76 BB

Analysis

ESPN is very high on Hoskins, who is a true outcomes guy and sees a lot of pitches. He has similar projected stats to Schwarber but he hits slightly fewer home runs and is very much at the whims of hot and cold streaks during the season.

MORE: Bryce Harper isn't rushing his return

J.T. Realmuto, C

Rankings

OutletHittersCatcher
ESPN53rd4th
Fantasy Pros33rd1st
FanGraphs25th2nd
Yahoo32nd1st


Projected stats

OutletSlashOther stats
ESPN.264/.336/.45621 HR, 83 RBI
Fantasy Pros.262/.320/.44619 HR, 75 RBI
FanGraphs.256/.324/.44519 HR, 72 RBI

Analysis

Two outlets agree that Realmuto is the best catcher in baseball. But just what that means is hard to say. He's still going to be playing more than basically any other catcher, and he can do everything, from handling the pitching staff to hitting clutch homers to throwing out base runners. 

Ranger Suárez, SP

Rankings

OutletPitcher
ESPN72nd
Fantasy Pros102nd
FanGraphs56th
Yahoo89th


Projected stats

OutletStats
ESPN149 IP, 3.62 ERA, 1.26 WHIP
Fantasy Pros158.8 IP, 3.67 ERA, 1.29 WHIP
FanGraphs165 IP, 3.91 ERA, .136 WHIP

Analysis

The Phillies' fourth starter has no real consensus around what kinds of expectations are reasonable. FanGraphs thinks he's the 56th-best starter in baseball and Fantasy Pros has him nearly twice as far down their list. 

Nick Castellanos, OF

Rankings

OutletHittersOutfield
ESPN77th27th
Fantasy Pros71st28th
FanGraphs281st111th
Yahoo66th27th


Projected stats

OutletSlashOther stats
ESPN.267/.314/.44822 HR, 76 RBI
Fantasy Pros.265/.311/.44621 HR, 78 RBI
FanGraphs.260/.311/.43120 HR, 77 RBI

Analysis

I have no idea what the heck is going on with FanGraphs' Nick Castellanos ranking, but clearly from his projected production, he is expected to rebound and be a 20-home run guy in 2023.

Alec Bohm, 3B

Rankings

OutletHitters3B
ESPN94th13th
 Fantasy Pros104th14th
FanGraphs116th20th
 Yahoo119th16th


Projected stats

OutletSlashOther stats
ESPN.272/.318/.38813 HR, 73 RBI
Fantasy Pros.273/.321/.40414 HR, 69 RBI
FanGraphs.271/.324/.41115 HR, 68 RBI

Analysis

Bohm has been really good this spring and could honestly pan out as a better hitter than these projections say. 

Taijuan Walker, SP

Rankings

OutletPitcher
ESPN117th
Fantasy Pros110th
FanGraphs94th
Yahoo93rd


Projected stats

OutletStats
ESPN157 IP, 4.07 ERA, 1.25 WHIP
Fantasy Pros154.9, 4.13 ERA, 1.28 WHIP
FanGraphs161 IP, 4.48 ERA, 1.35 WHIP 

Analysis

The Phillies basically have a replacement-level starter in Walker. Anything better than average will be exceeding expectations.

Craig Kimbrel, RP

Rankings

OutletPitcher
ESPN140th
Fantasy Pros116th
FanGraphs234th


Projected stats

OutletStats
ESPN22 saves, 3.57 ERA
 Fantasy Pros15 saves, 3.89 ERA
 FanGraphs9 saves, 3.81 ERA

Analysis

For what it's worth, Yahoo had Kimbrel as the 33rd-best reliever. It's unclear how many save opportunities the veteran closer will have on a staff that is expected to close by committee.

Bryce Harper, OF/DH

Rankings

OutletOverallOutfield
ESPN158thN/A
Fantasy Pros113th45th
FanGraphs139th46th
Yahoo133rd 


Projected stats

OutletSlashOther stats
ESPN.298/.398/.57713 HR, 37 RBI
Fantasy Pros.278/.378/.54216 HR, 50 RBI
FanGraphs.273/.377/.50516 HR, 50 RBI
   

Analysis

Really, Harper's value in a fantasy draft and overall this season depends on when you think he will return to the lineup. Recent reports are extremely optimistic about Harper's return before the All-Star Break from Tommy John surgery. And there is little doubt he'll be his slugging self when he returns.

Bryson Stott, 2B

Rankings

OutletOverall2B
ESPN153rd32nd
Fantasy Pros146th25th
FanGraphs128th23rd
Yahoo149th26th


Projected stats

OutletSlashOther stats
ESPN.258/.324/.40813 HR, 51 RBI
Fantasy Pros.250/.315/.39011 HR, 49 RBI
FanGraphs .250/.316/.39311 HR, 49 RBI

Analysis

Stott will start every day at second and projections are modest at best. 

MORE: Opening Day 26-man roster projection, 3.0

