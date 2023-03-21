How do the 2023 Phillies project in fantasy baseball?

Whether you play fantasy baseball, daily fantasy, or are just a diehard fan, there is a lot to be learned from how the Phillies' top players are projected to perform during the 2023 season.

There are a ton of fantasy-relevant stars on the Phils' roster, from newly acquired shortstop Trea Turner to rehabbing NLCS MVP Bryce Harper to NL home run champ Kyle Schwarber to a pitching staff expected to be among the league's best.

Just how are these and other Phillies players valued by statistical gurus and fantasy projections?

Looking at these might provide a window into how exactly fans should set expectations for individual performances from players in the lineup.

Here's a look at some key rankings and stat projections from the top fantasy sites in baseball (for our purposes, we'll use ESPN, FantasyPros, FanGraphs and Yahoo!):

Trea Turner, SS

Rankings

Outlet Hitters Shortstop ESPN 10th 1st Fantasy Pros 2nd 1st FanGraphs 21st 6th Yahoo! 2nd 1st





Projected stats

Outlet Slash Other stats ESPN .299/.347/.481 24 HR, 91 RBI, 34 SB Fantasy Pros .295/.342/.472 22 HR, 81 RBI, 32 SB FanGraphs .287/.337/.448 21 HR, 96 RBI, 30 SB

Analysis

A trend you'll see is that FanGraphs, which uses Streamer to make their fantasy rankings, has some very pessimistic projections for players, and for whatever reason, it has Turner 21st among hitters and sixth among shortstops. The rest of the more mainstream fantasy rankings have the Phillies boasting the best shortstop in baseball. After his showing in the World Baseball Classic, maybe it's best not to overthink this one.