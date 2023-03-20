More Sports:

March 20, 2023

Trea Turner leads the World Baseball Classic in home runs

After hitting a go-ahead grand slam against Venezuela, Team USA's Trea Turner followed things up with two home runs against Cuba in the World Baseball Classic semifinals.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Trea-Turner-World-Baseball-Classic-Semfinals-Team-USA-Home-Run Sam Navarro/USA Today Sports

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner after hitting his second home run of the night for Team USA against Cuba in the World Baseball Classic semifinals.

Another day of World Baseball Classic action and another Trea Turner home run extravaganza. 

After Turner hit a go-ahead grand slam in Team USA's quarterfinals win over Venezuela on Saturday night, the Phillies' new shortstop went yard twice against Cuba on Sunday, propelling his squad to Tuesday's championship game. 

Turner had a solo shot in the second inning to make it a 3-1 game:

Turner then launched a three-run homer in the sixth inning as Team USA continued to pour it on:

He's up to four home runs during the WBC, the most of any player. He's tied for the tournament lead with 10 RBI. Hitting .368 with an on-base percentage of .429 and a slugging percentage of 1.000, Turner could be in line for MVP honors if Team USA defeats Japan on Tuesday night to win the World Baseball Classic. 

Turner has been hitting ninth in the Team USA lineup. Mark DeRosa gets some Philly respect being a Penn grad, but maybe it's time to bump that guy up closer to the top of the order, pal? 

This is exactly what Phillies fans want to see ahead of the Fightins' season-opening matchup with the Rangers on March 30. 

The World Baseball Classic Championship will air on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. on Fox Sports 1. Team USA will play the winner of Monday night's Mexico-Japan semifinals game. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia World Baseball Classic Trea Turner

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Beautiful luxury home on sunny day

If you are re-entering the homebuying market in 2023, you may be rewarded
Limited - Online Gambling Main Image

Betting on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania 2023

Just In

Must Read

Development

Chinatown organization takes stand against 76ers' arena plan, 'disappointing' the team's developer
76ers Arena Chinatown PCDC

Sponsored

All Star Labor Classic is April 16
Limited - All Star Classic

Women's Health

Maternal deaths have surged to their highest mark since 1965, despite being mostly preventable
U.S. maternal mortality

Eagles

A look at how QB Marcus Mariota will fit within the Eagles' offense
031723MarcusMariota

Lifestyle

Delaware County cooking classes offer kids hands-on experience in the kitchen
chef dads table delco scott noye broomall cooking classes

Entertainment

New Jersey's inaugural North to Shore entertainment festival kicks off in Atlantic City this June
gavin degraw

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved