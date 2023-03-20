Trea Turner leads the World Baseball Classic in home runs

Another day of World Baseball Classic action and another Trea Turner home run extravaganza.

After Turner hit a go-ahead grand slam in Team USA's quarterfinals win over Venezuela on Saturday night, the Phillies' new shortstop went yard twice against Cuba on Sunday, propelling his squad to Tuesday's championship game.

Turner had a solo shot in the second inning to make it a 3-1 game:

Turner then launched a three-run homer in the sixth inning as Team USA continued to pour it on:

He's up to four home runs during the WBC, the most of any player. He's tied for the tournament lead with 10 RBI. Hitting .368 with an on-base percentage of .429 and a slugging percentage of 1.000, Turner could be in line for MVP honors if Team USA defeats Japan on Tuesday night to win the World Baseball Classic.