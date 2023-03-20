Trea Turner leads the World Baseball Classic in home runs

March 20, 2023
Another day of World Baseball Classic action and another Trea Turner home run extravaganza.
After Turner hit a go-ahead grand slam in Team USA's quarterfinals win over Venezuela on Saturday night, the Phillies' new shortstop went yard twice against Cuba on Sunday, propelling his squad to Tuesday's championship game.
Turner had a solo shot in the second inning to make it a 3-1 game:
ANOTHER NO-DOUBTER FROM TREA TURNER 🇺🇸🇺🇸— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 19, 2023
📺: WBC on FS1 pic.twitter.com/XeIJouieJr
TREA TURNER CANNOT BE STOPPED 🔥🇺🇸— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 20, 2023
📺: WBC on FS1 pic.twitter.com/7RwnIEADon
Turner has been hitting ninth in the Team USA lineup. Mark DeRosa gets some Philly respect being a Penn grad, but maybe it's time to bump that guy up closer to the top of the order, pal?
This is exactly what Phillies fans want to see ahead of the Fightins' season-opening matchup with the Rangers on March 30.
The World Baseball Classic Championship will air on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. on Fox Sports 1. Team USA will play the winner of Monday night's Mexico-Japan semifinals game.
Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader