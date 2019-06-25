More Sports:

June 25, 2019

Injury updates: Adam Haseley, Tommy Hunter and David Robertson nearing returns to Phillies

By Evan Macy
David-Robertson-Phillies_062519_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate a victory against the Minnesota Twins back in April.

Phillies' General Manager Matt Klentak made it more or less clear when he addressed the media Monday: no major shakeup is on the horizon.

That has a two-fold meaning, as the coaching staff appears to be, at least for the moment, safe. And, there also seems to be no imminent, franchise-altering, blockbuster trade in the works.

Why? Well, first of all the Phillies are 5.5 games out in the NL East and hanging on for dear life for a Wild Card spot after a putrid stretch of games that saw them drop nine in the standings to the Braves. The second is their still lengthy injury list.

The Phillies are currently paying more than $39.8 million to injured players — accounting for 27 percent of their entire $144 million payroll. Only the Yankees, Red Sox and Mets have more money tied up in the infirmary right now.

Philly is hoping contributions from injured players will be the boost they need to get into position to actually be buyers at the end of July. Here's a look at the currently injured Phillies players:

 PlayerInjuryProjected ReturnStats
 Tommy Hunter
ElbowJune 27Has not played
Adam Haseley GroinJune 271-for-7 in 2 games
David RobertsonElbowJuly 17 5.40 ERA in 6.2 IP
Pat NeshekHamstring
July 245.00 ERA in 18 IP
Jerad EickhoffBiceps 
July 30
5.71 ERA in 58.1 IP
Victor AranoElbowAugust 13.86 ERA in 4.2 IP
Seranthony Dominguez
Elbow
August 1
4.01 ERA in 24.2 IP
 Andrew McCutchen Torn ACLOut for season.256/.378/.457, 10 HR


Five of the eight currently injured Phillies are expected to be back in action before the July 31st trade deadline. 

Haseley is currently in Double-A reading beginning his rehab assignment and could provide a huge boost to the outfield in a few days when he's up to speed. Hunter, who has yet to pitch this year, is already in Reading, preparing himself to debut sometime soon and bolster the bullpen. David Robertson, who was lost just days into the season, could throw a bullpen session very soon, reports say. 

Eickhoff and Neshak have a pretty good shot of returning before the deadline, with Dominguez and Arano, two key more relievers, scheduled to potentially return the day after on August 1. 

The Phillies front office is betting on two things: first, the slumping players currently on the roster will turn things around (as they started to do in a big win over the Mets Monday), and second, that these injured players act as surrogate trade deadline acquisitions to improve the team.

The Phils have had horrible injury luck — not even accounting for Odubel Herrera, who is still on the MLB's exempt list due to serious domestic abuse accusations that will likely end his season.

But if the Phillies can get — and stay — healthy, they might just have a fighting chance. 

