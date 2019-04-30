More Sports:

April 30, 2019

When will Odubel Herrera, other injured Phillies return from IL?

By Evan Macy
Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera.

It seems like every time the Phillies get a player back, they lose a player.

Just as Jean Segura returned last week and (after narrowly escaping a near concussion fully intact), speedster Roman Quinn found himself hurt again. 

Some good news came Tuesday for Odubel Herrera, who the Phillies greatly miss in center field:

Herrera's hamstring injury has forced either Aaron Altherr or Nick Williams into duty, and neither has been particularly productive — Altherr has one lone hit in 28 at bats (.037) and Williams is hitting .182.

Here's an updated look at the infirmary ward and the expected return date (or at least the earliest date they will be eligible to return to the MLB club) for each of those players. Keep in mind that their stints on the IL can be renewed if the player is not healthy:

 PlayerInjuryReturnStats
Odubel HerreraHamstring5-7 days?.270, HR, 7 RBI
David RobertsonElbowMay 3 5.40 ERA in 6.2 IP
Roman QuinnGroinMay 183 hits in 27 at bats
Scott KingeryHamstringMay 9.406, 2 HR, 5 RBI
Victor AranoElbowNo update yet3.86 ERA in 4.2 IP
 Tommy Hunter Elbow May 28 Has not played


Herrera returning would be a big boost for the team both offensively and defensively. Kingery, too, will be a very welcome healthy return as the utility man has proven to be difficult to replace.

Players who are currently healthy, and are currently on or have recently been on the Phillies' bench are hitting a fully unremarkable 19-for-119 this season with just 13 RBI, two homers and 10 walks.  

It's worth mentioning — whether due to injury or to performance (in the case of Nick Pivetta), 35 Phillies have appeared in a game this season through 28, the third most of any team.

