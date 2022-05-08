More Sports:

May 08, 2022

Phillies injury updates: Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin on COVID-list, Didi Gregorius has knee injury

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Zack Wheeler is just finally rounding back into Cy Young form.

Zack Wheeler is just finally rounding back into Cy Young form.

It's not the same plague of injuries (not yet anyway) of recent previous season, but the Phillies are dealing with a bit of an injury issue on the day of a double-header against the NL East leading Mets.

With Bryce Harper already relegated to DH for the foreseeable future as his shoulder issue mends itself, the Phillies places two of their starting pitchers on the COVID related injured list in Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin.

It's possible each misses at least one start depending on how things play out, with Eflin scheduled to pitch during the double header Sunday putting the Phillies in a bit of a jam. There is no minimum stay on the COVID related IL, so there is no telling when the hurlers will be back. 

Christopher Sanchez, who was with the team in spring training has been called up from the minors will start the second game of the twin bill with Kyle Gibson getting first dibs.

Wheeler is slated to pitch in Seattle next week during a three game set with the Mariners. It is yet unknown what will happen with that start. Bailey Falter could be the emergency plan for that particular start.

The team also recently announced — with two days off due to stormy weather in the Philly area — that Didi Gregorius was heading to the short term injury list for a knee injury. Bryson Stott, who made the Opening Day roster will return to take Gregorius' roster spot. Here's the current injury list for the Phillies:

PlayerInjuryEarliest return
Didi GregoriusKneeMay 17
Zach EflinCOVIDNext week?
Zack WheelerCOVID Next week?
Mickey MoniakHandMay 20
Ryan SheriffShoulderJune 7 
Sam CoonrodShoulderJune 7
JoJo RomeroElbowJune 7 


Harper, who is not holding a technical injury designation, hopes to throw sometime soon. Moniak could get a rehab assignment soon as he looks to regain the form that earned him a MLB roster spot out of spring training. A trio of relievers are expected to be out until at least early June.

