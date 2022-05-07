More Sports:

May 07, 2022

Report: Joe Girardi safe as Phillies' manager, for now

Phils president Dave Dombrowski is staying patient, confident his team can hit its way out of its current hole

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Joe-Girardi-Phillies-Rangers-5322.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Phillies manager Joe Girardi.

Joe Girardi's job as the Phillies' manager is safe for the time being

The club hasn't gotten off to the start many imagined — 5-5 in their last 10 games and 11-15 overall, getting no-hit and losing two of three to the Mets last week, swept by the Rangers in a two-game series this week, then blowing a six-run lead to New York in the ninth Thursday night in a complete collapse — but team president Dave Dombrowski isn't sounding any alarms, at least not yet.

The Phillies aren't considering moving on from Girardi right now, per The Philadelphia Inquirer's Scott Lauber, and Dombrowski is staying patient, hoping that the lineup can settle in and hit its way out of the team's early rut.

Said Dombrowski in a phone conversation with Lauber on Friday:

“It’s not Joe’s fault that we’ve been shut out or scored one run seven times. We’re a club that, he’s been in charge as far as handling situations. We’re prepared to play. We go out there on a day-in, day-out basis. We battle. I know Joe’s disappointed with our record. We’re all disappointed.

“We just haven’t played very well overall. I’m not at all pleased with what our record is. It’s been a challenge for us. But I also think we have the capabilities and abilities to play much better and win a bunch of games.

“I think we’re better than this.” [The Inquirer]

His sentiments on the team haven't changed much from the ones he shared with writer Jayson Stark and color analyst Doug Glanville a little more than a week ago on The Athletic Baseball Show. Dombrowski also told the co-hosts that he believed his club to be better than what their record indicates, and at the time, advanced stats showed strong evidence of an imbalance between the Phillies' expected production at the plate and their actual results (i.e. they were getting extremely unlucky).

"We really just haven't produced on a regular basis. Part of it, I'm not sure if they're trying to do too much because of who they are, we've had a hard time driving in runs when we get on base. So really we just need to snap out of this because we're a better hitting club than this, and if not, shame on me for thinking we are. But it's a situation where I think we have too many good hitters." [The Athletic Baseball Show]

Friday's and Saturday's games against the Mets were rained out, giving the Phillies a couple of extra days to clear Thursday night's implosion from their minds.

They'll play a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 12:35 to fit both of this weekend's games in. Friday's game will be made up Aug. 20 in a split-admission doubleheader.

The Phillies trail the first-place Mets (19-9) by seven games in the NL East, and Girardi, who's in his third season as manager, is trying to guide them to their first postseason since 2011.

But there is pressure. 

Girardi, who has an overall record of 121-127 with the club so far, saw his team fall apart down the stretch the past two seasons (largely because of an atrocious bullpen) and did not have the 2023 option in his contract picked up in the spring. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Joe Girardi Dave Dombrowski

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCOP - Career and Advanced Technology Center

High-tech training for careers that pay
Limited - Tasty Baking Company

Tastykake recruiting Philly residents for training program and production jobs

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Philadelphia parks drop in national ranking due to funding cuts caused by COVID-19 pandemic
Parks Ranking

Sponsored

How Does Fortnite compare to PUBG?
Fortnite-PUBG-700-500-Eldorado.png

Children's Health

Obesity's link to type 1 diabetes may be stronger than previously believed
Childhood obesity and type 1 diabetes

Eagles

Eagles quotables: What are the veterans saying after last week's NFL Draft?
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Bucs_011321_usat

TV

Costume on HBO's 'The Gilded Age' inspired by antique dress owned by Chester County museum
Dress Gilded Age HBO

Food & Drink

Little Fish's Alex Yoon takes over chef in residency program at Volvér on Kimmel Campus
Volver Chefs in Residency

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved