More Sports:

April 17, 2019

Phillies make several roster moves, send down Nick Pivetta to 'get his confidence back'

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
0927_Nick_Pivetta_USAT Isaiah J. Downing/USA Today Sports

Nick Pivetta has been sent down to triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The Phillies shuffled a few roster spots around Wednesday and they could have a big impact on the team as it preps to play the rubber match of a three-game set against the Mets.

A day after bringing up starter Jerad Eickhoff to help in the bullpen (he pitched four scoreless innings Tuesday), the team decided not to part with Eickhoff — and in fact promote him to a starting role.

As a counter to that, the team is sending Nick Pivetta to triple-A to "go down and get his confidence back,” Phillies GM Matt Klentak said.

More from Klentak: 

Pivetta's demotion is a bit of a surprise as he tossed five solid innings Tuesday allowing seven hits and three runs. He wasn't dominant but he wasn't out of control either. However he has struggled. Pivetta has a 2-1 record this year, but his three-run outing only lowered his ballooning ERA to 8.35 on the year through four starts.

The pitching staff having been addressed, the Phils made a corresponding move to bring up Phil Gosselin, an infielder and Malvern Prep alum to help give the team some infield depth.

Yesterday, both Rhys Hoskins (an ankle injury from earlier in the week) and Jean Segura (who appears to be day-to-day with a hamstring issue) made it clear the team needed some insurance in case either is forced to go on the DL in the ensuing days. 

(Hoskins will start Wednesday and looks to be fine.)

Gosselin is 29 and a career .263 hitter as a journeyman big leaguer. He will make his Phillies debut and appear on the roster of the sixth team in his career this week. He is a utilityman and can play nearly every position on the field and hit as high as .311 during the 2015 season with the Braves and Diamondbacks.

Gosselin had been hitting .419 through 10 games in Lehigh Valley to start the 2019 season.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Nick Pivetta Matt Klentak Jerad Eickhoff

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Health News

Penn Medicine treats two cancer patients with gene-editing tool CRISPR
CRISPR gene editing 04162019

TV

Rob McElhenney makes his first and last appearance on 'Game of Thrones'
Rob McElhenney guest stars in "Game of Thrones" season 9 premiere

Sixers

Sixers' attitude shift sparks Game 2 victory over Brooklyn Nets
041519-BenSimmons-USAToday

Food & Drink

PHS Pop-Up Garden on South Street opening soon
PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies offense just as much to blame as pitching for recent struggles
Cesar-Hernandez-Phillies_041619_USAT

Alternative Medicine

Does CBD work? Science isn't sure, but Philly-area residents say it's helping them
Carroll - Judy Beck, CBD User

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved