Phillies make several roster moves, send down Nick Pivetta to 'get his confidence back'

The Phillies shuffled a few roster spots around Wednesday and they could have a big impact on the team as it preps to play the rubber match of a three-game set against the Mets.

A day after bringing up starter Jerad Eickhoff to help in the bullpen (he pitched four scoreless innings Tuesday), the team decided not to part with Eickhoff — and in fact promote him to a starting role.

As a counter to that, the team is sending Nick Pivetta to triple-A to "go down and get his confidence back,” Phillies GM Matt Klentak said.

More from Klentak:

Pivetta's demotion is a bit of a surprise as he tossed five solid innings Tuesday allowing seven hits and three runs. He wasn't dominant but he wasn't out of control either. However he has struggled. Pivetta has a 2-1 record this year, but his three-run outing only lowered his ballooning ERA to 8.35 on the year through four starts.

The pitching staff having been addressed, the Phils made a corresponding move to bring up Phil Gosselin, an infielder and Malvern Prep alum to help give the team some infield depth.

Yesterday, both Rhys Hoskins (an ankle injury from earlier in the week) and Jean Segura (who appears to be day-to-day with a hamstring issue) made it clear the team needed some insurance in case either is forced to go on the DL in the ensuing days.

(Hoskins will start Wednesday and looks to be fine.)

Gosselin is 29 and a career .263 hitter as a journeyman big leaguer. He will make his Phillies debut and appear on the roster of the sixth team in his career this week. He is a utilityman and can play nearly every position on the field and hit as high as .311 during the 2015 season with the Braves and Diamondbacks.

Gosselin had been hitting .419 through 10 games in Lehigh Valley to start the 2019 season.

