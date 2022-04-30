More Sports:

April 30, 2022

Mets no-hit the Phillies

A lineup built to hit its way out of any problem, couldn't hit

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
The Phillies were no-hit in New York Friday night.

The Phillies lost 3-0 to the Mets Friday night up in Queens. For the 20th time in franchise history, they failed to record a hit.

Tylor Megill, Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo, and Edwin Díaz combined to throw the first no-hitter of the season and the second in Mets history.

Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and J.T. Realmuto all struck out, 1-2-3, in the ninth to end it.

A lineup built to hit its way out of any problem, didn't hit. They fell back under .500 at 10-11, while the Mets continue to stay hot at 15-6 atop the NL East. The Phillies are five games behind in third.

"Whenever you got guys on base you gotta make things happen," Bryce Harper said after the game, citing the six walks drawn by Phillies hitters. "Sometimes that's gonna happen and is part of the game. But there is no excuse to not get guys in or get on base."

It's still early in the season, but right now, this sucks. Especially after a four-game sweep of the Rockies — where they outscored Colorado 32-9 — indicated that the Phillies were settling into a groove.

Was Friday night just a false alarm? Maybe.

The Phils can still bounce back and take the next two against a division rival.

But right now? This sucks.

Aaron Nola went six innings, striking out nine, but gave up three earned runs across the fifth and the sixth. That was three too many. He falls to 1-3 on the year.

Kyle Gibson will be on the mound Saturday night. Taijuan Walker has the nod for the Mets. The Phillies will try to wipe the slate clean and move on.

