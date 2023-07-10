More Sports:

July 10, 2023

Phillies 2023 MLB Draft pick tracker

Keep tabs on what the Phillies do in rounds 3-10 on Monday.

The MLB Draft in 2023 has 20 rounds.

The Phillies kicked off their 2023 MLB Draft by taking an underrated infielder — and potential power hitting All-Star third baseman — in Aidan Miller at 27th overall.

With no second-rounder, or fifth rounders to speak of (they surrendered it after their flurry of free agent signings), they'll be back on the clock in the third round when things resume from Seattle on Monday with the 98th overall pick. After that, they will select at 130 before picking second to last in every round following the fifth (every 30 picks).

The Phils will make eight selections on Day 2. We'll keep you updated here as they try and dig for future top prospects. Teams cannot trade picks in baseball like they can in the other major sports so the order below will not change:

RoundPlayer, PositionSchool
1 (27)Aidan Miller, 3B/SS J.W. Mitchell High School (FL)
3 (98)Devin Saltiban, SS Hilo HS (HI) 
4 (130)TayShaun Walton, OF IMG Academy (FL)
6 (193) George Klassen, P Minnesota
7 (223)  
8 (253)  
9 (283)  
10 (313)  


Day 3 of the draft will commence Tuesday with the Phillies making 10 more picks again starting at 2 p.m. ET.

The All-Star break for the Phils continues through this week until they return to the field at home Friday against the Padres in an NLCS rematch.

